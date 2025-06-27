Squid Game Season 3 Review: Lee Jung Jae brings drama and disaster as Hwang Dong Hyuk makes bleak attempt to shine

The Squid Game franchise is finally coming to an end with the third and final season premiering on June 27. Running over 6 deadly episodes, the fate of Hwang Dong Hyuk’s masterstroke is teetering, threatening to fall flat, much like its second installment.

Name: Squid Game season 3

Creator, Writer, Director: Hwang Dong Hyuk

Cast: Lee Jung Jae, Lee Byung Hun, Wi Ha Joon, Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon

Rating: 3/5

Plot

Squid Game Season 3 picks up right where it left off, with a betrayal from Kang Dae Ho (Kang Ha Neul) in sight and the apprehension of Seong Gi Hun (Lee Jung Jae). With a failed coup on their hands and the desperate attempt to make it out alive, no matter the method, the players face the terror of the guards once again. Lee Jung Jae learns of The Front Man’s identity as Hwang In Ho unveils his deception.

More games, more terror, and even more deaths await the participants, but the greed to go back home with the largest possible sum of money remains constant as the central theme of the show.

Acting performances

Lee Jung Jae’s curtain call is applaud-worthy, but far off from the pilot wonder that jolted him to the top of the actors list in South Korea and put him among some of the best in the industry. Lee Byung Hun is as scarcely visible as you can think of, and it’s not just because of his masked appearance. His overall presence is very muted, and the hesitance in killing is what dilutes the impact of his character. There’s one dialogue, “Do you still have faith in humans?”, that acts as the saving grace for him.

Jo Yuri as Kim Jun Hee, Im Siwan as Lee Myung Gi and Park Sung Hoon as Cho Hyun Ju give good, acceptable performances, making it fun to watch their arcs play out. The most confusing and unnecessary turn of events follows Lee Jin Wook’s Park Gyeong Seok and Park Gyu Young’s Kang No Eul, who fight a losing battle. However, the latter’s tussle with Park Hee Soon’s commanding officer is brilliant to the end.

