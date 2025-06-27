Waiting for Gyeongdo: Park Seo Joon, Won Ji An's rom-com confirms December 2025 premiere, know character details

Waiting for Gyeongdo is a romantic comedy drama produced by JTBC that explores the silent struggles and complexities that often hide behind a facade of perfection. The series boasts a fresh on-screen pairing, with Park Seo Joon and Won Ji An starring as the leads.

On June 27, the drama's production team made a major announcement regarding the premiere date, confirming that fans won't have to wait until next year to watch the series.

Waiting for Gyeongdo: Plot and main character details

In Waiting for Gyeongdo, Park Seo Joon will star as Lee Gyeong Do, a hardworking and grounded entertainment reporter of Dongwoon Ilbo. His life will take a dramatic turn when he encounters his ex-girlfriend Seo Ji Woo, portrayed by Squid Game 2 fame Won Ji An. Seo Ji Woo appears to be the picture of perfection as the second daughter of Jarim Apparel, but her life is far from flawless. Behind her glamorous facade, she struggles with the imperfections that others don't see.

Having just emerged from a messy divorce marred by her husband's cheating, Seo Ji Woo's world is turned upside down when she runs into Lee Gyeong Do again. Their reunion sets the stage for a complex exploration of their past and present relationships.

Waiting for Gyeongdo: Release date

The rom-com drama is set to premiere in December 2025. This 12-episode show is directed by King the Land's filmmaker Im Hyun Wook and penned by Yoo Young Ah.

Waiting for Gyeongdo: Supporting cast

The supporting cast of Waiting for Gyeongdo includes Lee El, Lee Joo Young, Kang Ki Doong, and Jo Min Kook.

Lee El, known for her role in When the Stars Gossip, will play Seo Ji Yeon, the older sister of Seo Ji Woo and the CEO of Jarim Apparel.

Lee Joo Young will take on the role of Park Se Young, a director of an art academy and a friend of Seo Ji Woo.

Kang Ki Doong will play the character of Park Se Young's husband, Cha Woo Sik.

Jo Min Kook will star as Lee Jeong Min, who runs a used car business.

