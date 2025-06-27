7 best films of 2025 first-half to watch on OTT: Kesari Chapter 2 to Superboys Of Malegaon

As June is about to end, it's time to take a look at the best movies that entertained the audience in the first half of 2025. Here's a list of 7 must-watch movies that you can stream online on the OTT platform.

1. Sky Force

Akshay Kumar started 2025 on a solid note as Sky Force emerged as one of his finest performances in recent times. Co-starring Veer Pahariya, Sky Force explored the untold story of India's first airstrike.

Jointly directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, Sky Force is available to stream on Netflix. It is a must-watch movie.

2. The Diplomat

Released in cinemas during the Holi weekend, The Diplomat performed decently at the box office. Starring John Abraham and Sadia Khateeb in the lead roles, the thriller drama revolves around the true story of an Indian girl who was stuck in Pakistan.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat is best known for its performances and thrilling execution. The movie is available to stream on Netflix.

3. Ground Zero

Helmed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, Ground Zero stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role. Based on the true story of BSF officer Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey, the movie explored an army operation in which terrorist Gazi Baba was killed.

Bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, Ground Zero didn't do well at the box office, but it won appreciation for its storyline and ideology. It is streaming now on Prime Video.

4. Superboys of Malegaon

Superboys of Malegaon is undoubtedly the best film of 2025 till now. The comedy-of-age drama explored a real-life story of an amateur filmmaker who made three films, way before the Internet era.

The movie stars Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Vineet Kumar Singh. Directed by Reema Kagti, the movie didn't do well in cinemas but won hearts on OTT.

5. Kesari Chapter 2

Based on a brave and hidden chapter of modern Indian history, Kesari Chapter 2 is a must-watch movie. Akshay Kumar essayed the on-screen role of C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the crown for the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 is streaming now on Netflix. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial did average business at the box office.

6. Sister Midnight

Sister Midnight is a dark comedy that stars Radhika Apte in the lead role. She played a woman who is not happy with her arranged marriage. What happens next forms the crux of the story!

Directed by Karan Kandhari, Sister Midnight is available to watch on Prime Video India.

7. Raid 2

If you are craving a cat-and-mouse chase, this can be the best pick for you. Starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 is a superhit venture that met with mixed-bag reactions.

The movie revolves around an IRS officer, Amay Patnaik, on his 75th raid on a big political figure who is treated as the most influential man in his constituency, and people see him as a demigod. Streaming now on Netflix.

