BLACKPINK’s Rosé yearns for Alex Warren’s love in On My Mind music video, watch soulful collaboration

The wait is over! On My Mind, the highly anticipated collaboration between BLACKPINK’s Rosé and American pop star Alex Warren, is officially out. Released on June 27, the emotional ballad dropped alongside a stunning music video. And it has taken social media by storm, with fans praising both its heartfelt theme and breathtaking visuals.

Advertisement

The song explores themes of longing, emotional distance, and the ache of separation. Built around a soft yet compelling melody, On My Mind delivers a haunting chorus that stays with listeners long after the final note. Rosé’s delicate, emotive vocals blend seamlessly with Warren’s rich tone, creating a duet that’s both soothing and striking.

A pre-release that’s already making waves

The release of On My Mind comes ahead of the official launch of Alex Warren’s new album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Chapter 2). It is slated to drop on July 18, 2025. As a pre-release single, the track has already begun gaining massive attention. The song also sets the tone for what’s expected to be an emotionally resonant album.

In the days leading up to the release, Rosé and Warren shared a series of teasers. They include behind-the-scenes clips and playful content that highlights their creative chemistry. From goofy clips to candid moments in the studio, their lighthearted approach to promotions had fans even more eager to hear the full version.

Advertisement

Visuals that amplify the emotion

The official music video for On My Mind is being widely praised for its cinematic storytelling and atmospheric direction. Depicting moments of longing, near connection, and reflective solitude, the MV visually mirrors the song’s lyrical core.

Within minutes of its release, hashtags related to the song and MV began trending worldwide. Fans are sharing clips, lyrics, and emotional reactions across TikTok, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter).

A milestone year for both artists

The collaboration is yet another highlight in what’s proving to be a stellar year for both Rosé and Alex Warren. Warren’s career has skyrocketed in 2025, thanks in part to his viral hit Ordinary, which just completed its third week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The rising singer-songwriter has been gaining recognition for his raw storytelling and emotional depth. It’s a style that pairs perfectly with Rosé’s signature vulnerability.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rosé made history earlier this year with her duet APT., alongside Bruno Mars. The track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first female K-pop artist in 2025 to land in the chart’s top five.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Alex Warren go adorably goofy in On My Mind teasers; find out when their collab will drop