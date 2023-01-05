Alchemy Of Souls star Go Yoon Jung’s agency to take legal action against edited photos

On January 5th, MAA, Go Yoon Jung’ s agency, said in an official statement, “First of all, thank you to the fans who support and love our artist Go Yoon Jung.” MAA said, “Currently, false information, malicious photo editing, and personal attacks about our artist (Ko Yoon-jung) are being indiscriminately disseminated on community bulletin boards and social media.” We inform you that we will take strong legal action against defamatory acts such as posting false information.”

“We will continue to do our best to protect our artists. Thank you again to everyone who always supports and cherishes me.” Previously, a person who maliciously edited and posted Go Yoon Jung's graduation album photos appeared online. Although the original version was released separately and the fact of malicious editing was revealed, slander and personal attacks against Go Yoon Jung continue. In response, the agency took legal action.

MAA Entertainment’s full statement:

"Hello, this is MAA.

First of all, we would like to express our gratitude to the fans who support and love our artist Go Yoon Jung. Currently, false facts, malicious photo editing, and personal attacks about the artists belonging to various community bulletin boards and social media are being spread indiscriminately.

Accordingly, we would like to inform you that we will take strong legal action against acts that defame our artists, such as malicious slander and posting false information. We will continue to do our best to protect our artists, and thank you again to everyone who always supports and cares for us.

thank you"

The edited photo:

On January 4th, a post containing Go Yoon Jung's middle school graduation photo was posted on an online community. The writer said, "A younger friend I know went to the same school as Go Yoon Jung, and this is the original graduation photo." Then, he said, "I posted it because it seems like Go Yoon Jung’s graduation photo has been edited strangely and is going around because of malicious editing. And they said she's really kind. Her impression is bright, and why do female celebrities always have to work hard to protect themselves?"

At the same time, he revealed the comparison photo, saying, “That person compared the strangely edited photo with the original I have and attached it.” In her two photos, the beauty of the South Korean actor Go Yoon Jung catches attention with a clear difference from her skin tone to the size of her eyes. The previous day, a number of online communities posted Go Yoon Jung's graduation photos, drawing attention.

It is also worth paying attention to the performance of Go Yoon Jung, who made Jung So Min's absence disappear at once in the recent drama 'Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow'. Unlike Part 1, which consists of 20 episodes, in Part 2, which has 10 episodes, there were many concerns as the female lead was suddenly replaced. However, Go Yoon Jung captured another face of the reborn Naksu and added to the fun of watching. As the favorable reviews for Go Yoon-jung's outstanding performance continued, she broke through the 8% viewership rating in 4 episodes. Befitting her heroine, the chemistry with various characters such as Jang Wook (Lee Jae Wook), Seo Yul (Hwang Minhyun) and Gowon (Shin Seung Ho) also heightened the playfulness of the drama.

Go Yoon Jung in Hunt:

The relationship between the characters, which is considered the secret of Part 1's success, is further doubling in Part 2, making fans' hearts flutter. In particular, Go Yoon Jung previously drew the attention of the film industry by acting as a scene stealer in Lee Jung Jae's first directed film 'Hunt'. At that time, Go Yoon Jung held several meetings with director Lee Jung Jae to increase his understanding of the character, and it is said that she showed a high level of synchronization based on this character analysis.

Director Lee Jung Jae praised Go Yoon Jung by saying that even though she is a new actor, she tried to find out a lot more about the character she played and studied it carefully. She is an amazing and wonderful actor and wonderful to work with as she takes all the advice with stride. In this way, expectations are raised for the future of Go Yoon Jung as an actor as she did a great job from Law School to her main role in Alchemy Of Souls: Light and Shadow.

Go Yoon Jung as Naksu:

In her latest drama, she received praise for changing her outlook as Naksu who lost her memories and resorted to a playful, innocent and pretty princess who slowly falls for Jang Wook, her husband in the marriage of convenience. Compared to her character in Part 1 where she was confident, outgoing and strong, Part 2 Naksu became an instant favorite amongst the viewers.

