The Bold and the Beautiful June 26 Episode Recap: Electra is Heartbroken Because of Will and Luna, Find Out What Happened

The new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful begins with Taylor being elated over being engaged to Ridge. The latter, too, is quite happy to be back with Taylor, as they kiss and make their engagement official.

While Ridge is excited to announce the big news to Eric, Taylor is worried about how the latter would react to her engagement. One of the reasons that it could turn into a serious situation is that Eric is close to Brooke, and it would upset him to see Brooke heartbroken.

Meanwhile, Nick overhears Ridge and Taylor’s conversation. With Ridge being with Taylor, Brooke is left alone, so it is a win-win situation for him.

Will Brooke accept Nick and move on from Ridge?

At the office, Brooke meets with Hope, and the mother-daughter duo share some emotional moments together. Hope tells Brooke that though she is happy to have joined the office again, she definitely misses working at the clothing store. Brooke, too, shared that she is glad to have returned to the Forrester but misses being with Ridge.

Comforting her mother, Hope advises her to let go of the past and move on with Nick. Just as she completes her sentence, Hope sees Nick standing at the door; she greets him with a huge smile and admits to discussing him with Brooke.

When Nick and Brooke are left alone, the former drops the bomb and informs Brooke that Taylor and Ridge are engaged. Brooke is left shocked.

Will and Luna’s fake lovemaking leaves Electra furious and heartbroken

Steffy, Finn, Electra, and Baker are shocked to see Will and Luna getting close. Although it is all an act put on by Will and others, Electra is furious, hurt, and heartbroken.

She had already suffered enough by witnessing Will kiss their enemy. Electra is aware that it is all for her greater good, but she cannot stand his man with Luna anymore.

The act is not easy for Will either; however, he somehow managed to keep his clothes on and listen to Luna instead of getting into the other stuff.

Luna continues to discuss her broken family and her hatred for her stepmother, whom she believes has come between her and Finn. She swears to get Steffy out of her way as soon as possible.

