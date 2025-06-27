Amid dating rumors, Fatima Sana Shaikh shares PICS with Vijay Varma

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma have been making headlines lately for their personal lives. The two have been the talk of the town after they were spotted at a cafe in Mumbai together, which sparked dating rumors. After parting ways with Tamannaah Bhatia, reports are swirling that Vijay has found a new love in Fatima and both are dating. Amidst these speculations, Fatma has dropped a few pictures with Vijay, adding fuel to the fire.

Fatima Sana Shaikh's PICS with Vijay Varma

On June 26, legendary actress Rekha's blockbuster movie Umrao Jaan was re-released in theatres. A grand screening night as hosted by the actress, which was attended by several celebrities of the industry, including Fatima Sana Shaikh and Vijay Varma too.

Posting pictures online from the screening night, Fatima offered fans a glimpse of the screening. In her post, the actress can be seen sitting next to Vijay Varma to watch the movie. She shared several photos, but fans can't stop admiring her snap with Vijay.

Here are Fatima Sana Shaikh's photos with Vijay Varma -

For the star-studded celebration, Fatima Sana Shaikh opted for a white traditional ouftit for the celebration. The first picture is a candid moment between Rekha and Fatima. In the second photo, the actress can be seen posing with Jackie Shroff, Tabu and Vijay Varma. In the third snap, Fatima and Vijay are all smiles as they pose for a selfi with Nushrratt Bharuccha and Manish Malhotra.

The Metro In Dino actor also shared glimpses of Umrao Jaan as she enjoyed watching the legendary actor on screen again. Sharing this, Fatima Sana wrote, "Watched Umrao Jaan on the big screen.. and what a surreal experience it was. Every time Rekhaji appeared, all of us gasped. Her eyes, her stillness, her grace… uff! it’s impossible to look away. I am in love with her she is magic. And It was beautiful to see the industry come together to celebrate her."

For the uninformed, Fatima and Vijay's dating rumors began recently after they were clicked together. Vijay was earlier dating Tamannaah Bhatia. The two were in a relationship for a long time but parted ways recently. They never officially confirmed their breakup.

Speaking about Umrao Jaan's premiere night, several celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and more marked their presence to celebrate superstar Rekha's legacy.

