General Hospital June 26 Episode Recap: Danger Looms Over Sasha, Will She be Proved Crazy Again?

The new episode of General Hospital begins with the revelation that Michael’s stalker might not just be behind him, but his family too. While Sidwell is going through the photos, he is revealed to not just have the pictures of Michael, but Gio, Kristina, and Sonny too.

It is not yet confirmed as to why he has all of those pictures, but it is definitely clear that Sidwell is behind Sonny’s properties and the entirety of Port Charles.

Advertisement

Will Sasha be proved crazy again?

Danger does not only loom over Michael and his family but over Sasha too. The new mom puts her daughter, Daisy, down to sleep as a shadow passes over her crib.

Sasha is in the kitchen, where she asked Felicia to be her daughter’s godmother at the Christening ceremony tomorrow.

Amid the conversation, Sasha panics after thinking that she might just have left the milk in the cabinet instead of the fridge.

While she laughed off the incident, what happened next left her worried. Sasha is stunned to see her daughter sleeping in a different position than how she had left her.

Moreover, the color of Daisy’s onesie also changed. Sasha was affirmative of Daisy’s onesie being yellow, but now, she was in pink-colored clothing.

This leaves the new mom confused and frantic. She goes on to think that Michael might have changed her.

Advertisement

Moreover, Felicia witnesses Sasha acting weird with the milk incident and leaving her daughter in a different-colored onesie.

Previously, when such incidents took place, Sasha was admitted to a mental institute, is it Sidwell doing the job this time around? Only time will tell.

Brook Lynn investigates through Rocco and Britt’ files at the Quartermaine study

Brook Lynn heads to the Q mansion study and gets her hands on Rocco and Britt’s files. Just as she begins to look into the data, Rocco and Danny return from their first day of work at the Metro Court pool.

The boys were soon joined by Jason, and the trio talked about how they almost got into trouble for hanging out at the pool and being silly.

Moreover, when the other two left, Jason asked Lynn if she was okay.

To keep herself from revealing the truth, Brook Lynn says that she is fine and was just looking into the Deception stuff.

Advertisement

When all of them leave her alone, Brook Lynn recalls her last fight with Lulu. Getting back to the Deception work, she stacks a few files on top of Rocco’s and leaves.

Will Rocco learn the truth about his parenting?

Following a brief drama at the Quartermaine pool, Danny and Rocco get together to play pool. Rocco asks Danny to clear off the table, and when the latter does so, he finds files with Rocco’s name on them.

Danny hands it over to him, and Rocco begins to wonder as to why the file of his name exists in Q Mansion’s study.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Recap, June 25 Episode: What’s Lulu’s Surprise for Rocco? Find Out