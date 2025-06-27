Who Was Rick Hurst? Exploring Life and Career Amid The Dukes of Hazzard Actor’s Passing Away at 79

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Rick Hurst, known for his role in The Dukes of Hazzard, has passed away at the age of 79. The unfortunate news was announced on the actor’s Instagram account, where his team shared a picture and paid a special tribute to the star.

Advertisement

The statement dropped on social media read, “To fans, he was more than a character—he was family. His gentle smile, impeccable comedic timing, and kind-hearted spirit made every scene brighter.”

It further stated, “Offscreen, Rick was known for his generosity, humility, and love for connecting with fans at events across the country. Whether it was a reunion special or a meet-and-greet at Cooter’s, he never stopped sharing his joy with the people who adored him.”

Meanwhile, the actor’s death came days after he canceled making an appearance at the Cooter’s Place Museum.

Exploring life and career of Rick Hurst

Born as Richard Douglas Hurst in Houston in 1946, the actor stepped into the field of acting right after graduating from Temple University in 1970. He made his onscreen debut in a 1971 episode of The Doris Day Show.

Later on, the late TV star made his appearance on Sanford and Son and The Partridge Family. The following year, the actor also landed a role in the film The Unholy Rollers.

Advertisement

Before leaving a mark in the industry with his significant role as Cletus in The Dukes of Hazzard, Hurst went on to star as a prisoner named Cleaver in the ABC show On the Rocks.

As his character, Cletus, the actor made his first appearance on the show in the 11th episode. The actor starred alongside Tom Wopat, John Schneider, and Catherine Bach, and the series went on to be a massive success on CBS.

Other notable titles to Rick Hurst’s name include W.W. and the Dixie Dancekings, Tunnel Vision, The Cat From Outer Space, Earth Girls Are Easy, The Karate Kid Part III, In the Line of Fire, and Steel Magnolias.

ALSO READ: The Simpsons Season 36: Is Marge Really Dead? All We Know After Shocking Finale