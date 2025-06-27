TXT joins KPop Demon Hunters craze with Saja Boys-style Eternally dance practice video, fans hail them as 'genius'

KPop Demon Hunters is currently one of the most buzzed-about OTT movies. It is ranking among the top 5 most-watched films on Netflix in multiple countries, and its soundtracks are dominating global charts.

Capitalizing on this, fourth-generation K-pop group TXT strategically released their 2022 dance practice video for Eternally with a rebranded title, cleverly timing the launch to ride the wave of popularity.

TXT released their previously shelved Eternally dance practice video

The special dual-mood dance practice video for TOMORROW X TOGETHER's song Eternally was supposed to be released in 2022. However, later, the uploading plan was cancelled to showcase their respect for the victims of the Itaewon Halloween tragedy.

Recently, on June 26, the boy band seized the opportunity to finally release it, and cleverly rebranded the title from the Halloween version to the KPop Demon Hunters version.

Fans praised TXT's team for making a smart move by releasing the previously shelved video at an opportune moment. It showed their marketing prowess and knowledge of trends. Fans hailed the timely and savvy move as "genius".

Check out Eternally (KPop Demon Hunters ver.) dance practice video here:

TXT's Eternally's parallels to KPop Demon Hunters

In the video, the members of TXT are seen donning hats and hanboks, seamlessly transitioning between portraying good and evil personas. This dynamic bears a striking resemblance to The Saja Boys from the animated Netflix film K-pop Demon Hunters.

For those who may not be familiar with the film, The Saja Boys are a pivotal part of the storyline, comprising a fictional five-member boy band that captivates audiences with their music.

TXT's recent release draws notable parallels with the dark-themed Your Idol performance from the film. It highlights the central theme of the movie, which revolves around the quintet's complex dual lives as K-pop idols and soul-devouring demons.

Besides this, another interesting connection between TXT and the Saja Boys is that the former was "one of the main groups used as reference for saja boys, and yeonjun was the reference and inspiration for the member, romance." Romance's pink hair particularly reminds up of Yeonjun's Blue Hour era.

