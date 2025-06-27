Maa Review: Kajol leads a gripping and convincing, but slightly overlong supernatural thriller celebrating the valour of Maa Kali

Plot

Forty years ago in Chandarpur village, a baby girl is sacrificed to Maa Kali, feeding a demon called the Daitya. The Daitya dwells in a cursed tree in the village. Ambika (Kajol) and Shuvankar (Indraneil Sengupta) belong to the cursed family where newborn girls are offered to this demon. To protect their daughter Shweta (Kherin Sharma), they live far away. After Shuvankar’s sudden death, Ambika and Shweta return to Chandarpur to sell their ancestral house.

Advertisement

The village feels eerie and hostile. Despite their efforts to sell the house, no buyers emerge. The sarpanch (Ronit Roy) promises assistance but even he finds himself unable to get Ambika a deal. Ambika discovers that the Daitya kidnaps girls during their first period, leaving them cursed and unable to menstruate. When Shweta gets her first period, she becomes the demon’s target, especially since she escaped the family’s sacrificial ritual. As Ambika attempts to flee with Shweta, cursed village girls seize Shweta for the Daitya.

Channeling Maa Kali’s fierce spirit, Ambika confronts the demon, in an effort to set her daughter free. Will she save her daughter and break the village’s curse? Watch Maa to find out.

What Works for Maa

Maa grabs you with its exciting story based on folklore. It feels fresh yet rooted in tradition. The creepy atmosphere and eerie sounds pull you into its scary world. The dialogues pack a punch. They echo what Maa Kali stands for. The action scenes thrill, especially the car chase in the second half where Ambika and her daughter race to escape the village.

Advertisement

Maa has all the trappings of a commercial horror film. Jump scares, drama, flashback episodes, and big emotions raise the stakes. For a film with a limited budget, the visual effects look great. The Kali Shakti song gives goosebumps. It lifts the energy instantly. Lastly, adding the name of every mother for the middle name, in the end credits, is a nice, subtle touch.

What Doesn’t Work for Maa

The film feels a bit long, especially the first 40 minutes. It could be trimmed by 20 minutes for a faster pace. Most visual effects are smooth, but a few scenes need more polish. The final fight with the demon is intense. However, it’s not as gripping as it should be, given the high stakes. Lastly, the connection to Shaitaan feels weak. It’s hard to care about that storyline. Had Shaitaan been linked throughout the film, it could have been much better.

Advertisement

Maa Plays In Theatres Now

Performances in Maa

Kajol is fantastic as Ambika. She brings fierce energy and deep emotion to the role. She owns every scene, balancing strength and heart perfectly. Kherin Sharma, as her daughter Shweta, acts very naturally. Indraneil Sengupta, as Shuvankar, adds warmth and depth. Ronit Roy shines. His character arc keeps you hooked.

Jitin Gulati, as Sarfaraz, delivers a rooted performance. Roopkatha Chakraborty, as Dipika, is a revelation. She deserves more powerful roles. Vibha Rani, as the priestess, adds gravitas. Other actors do their jobs well.

Final Verdict of Maa

Maa classifies as a definite watch for supernatural horror fans. It boasts strong production quality and a story tied to Indian roots. Kajol leads the way as a star. Despite some slow parts and minor flaws, it delivers thrills, action, and heart.

If you love spooky films with a commercial twist, catch Maa at a theater near you.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for movie reviews and more.

ALSO READ: Maa Box Office Preview: Kajol starrer run time, screen count, advance booking, and opening day