Bollywood Newswrap, June 26: Alia Bhatt's stunning look in pink saree at Umrao Jaan screening to Mirzapur film update

We know how it feels to miss out on the important updates of the day! So, we are here with the list of the big highlights that unfolded in the industry today. From Ali Fazal dropping a major update on Mirzapur: The Film to a star-studded screening of Umrao Jaan marking its re-release, don't miss our daily newswrap.

Advertisement

1. Alia Bhatt graces the Umrao Jaan re-release screening in pink saree, Aamir Khan wears all-black outfit

The timeless classic Umrao Jaan is all set to return to the big screens. Before the re-release, Rekha organized a special screening for the industry personalities. Alia Bhatt graced the event in a pink saree while Aamir Khan wore a stylish all-black outfit.

Besides Alia Bhatt and Aamir Khan, the star-studded night was attended by Hema Malini, Jackie Shroff, Khushi Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Sunny Kaushal, Mahima Chaudhry, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and many notable celebrities.

2. Raid 2 streaming now on Netflix

Starring Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, Raid 2 is now streaming on Netflix. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial is not only available in Hindi but can be watched in foreign dubbed audio, including Spanish and Portuguese. During its theatrical run, the drama film earned Rs 162 crore net at the Indian box office.

3. Maalik Trailer to be out on July 1 in a grand event

Advertisement

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the Maalik trailer will be launched at a grand event on July 1, 2025. According to a source close to the development, the action-packed trailer has a lot of high points and hero-elevation scenes. It will be filled with seeti maar dialogues and clapworthy moments. The team believes that the trailer will take the excitement among the audience and buzz around the movie a notch higher.

4. Ali Fazal drops a major update on Mirzapur- The Film

A feature film based on the popular Indian web show, Mirzapur, has been in development for a long time. In a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Ali Fazal revealed that he had heard the script of Mirzapur-The Film recently, and that it's going to be another level of experience. The actor hyped the project by mentioning that all the OG actors will be back.

5. Sonakshi Sinha's supernatural thriller, Nikita Roy pushed ahead, now clashing with Saiyaara

Advertisement

The makers of Nikita Roy have postponed the movie a day before its release, citing a crowded weekend. The Sonakshi Sinha starrer supernatural thriller will now release on July 18, in a clash with Saiyaara and Tanvi- The Great.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal makes candid comment on marrying Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses on size zero diet