Park Ji Hu's Spring of Youth Ending Explained: Was Sa Gye able to seek justice for Kim Bom? Find it all

Teen romance drama Spring of Youth just dropped its final episodes on July 2. Starring Park Ji Hu, Ha Yoo Joon and Lee Seung Hyub in lead roles, the series follows university students with an interlinked past. Read to know what all went down in the last week of the series, including whether the leads were able to move past their respective issues and reunite with each other.

How did Seo Tae Yang protect Sa Gye from his father's evil schemes?

Seo Tae Yang (Lee Seung Hyub) came to know about his father's involvement in Kim Bom's (Park Ji Hu) mother's death after overbearing his conversation with Cho Sang Hun (Jo Han Chul), the CEO of The Crown's agency. The next day, his boy band's special episode filming was set to feature Hanju band, however, it was replaced by TWO SAGYE.

Sensing danger for Sa Gye, Tae Yang checked for potential life-threatening glitches on stage and found one. He pushed him aside, saving his life. However, both fainted and were hospitalized.

Did Park Bom receive justice for her mother's unnatural death?

After Tae Yang regained consciousness, he attempted to take his life due to guilty regarding his father's behaviour towards Park Bom. Seeing his son on the brink of death, he accepted his wishes and admitted to his crime, and was punished accordingly. Park Bom received justice, but couldn't accept the fact that Sa Gye kept the truth from her.

She then left for abroad, citing the need for change of air to recover from the hard time she went through.

Did Sa Gye and Kim Bom reunite? Is there a happy ending?

Yes, they did. Kim Bom returned to South Korea after two years and made up with Sa Gye with a warm hug and a kiss. The series ended on a happy note with Tae Yang doing away with his jealousy and reuniting with TWO SAGYE band for an on-campus live performance. Bandmate Kong Jin Gu (Kim Sun Min) and Kim Bom's cousin Bae Gyu Ri (Seo Hye Won) also ended up dating.

Thus, with all issues getting resolved, there is almost no possibility for Spring of Youth getting renewed for a second season.