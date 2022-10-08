Alternate Endings for Snowdrop: What if BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Jung Hae In had a happy ending?

The drama is set in 1987 when South Korea was governed by a dictatorial government. Graduate student Im Su Ho ( Jung Hae In ) is covered in blood and he jumps into the female dormitory at Hosu Women’s University. Eun Yeong Ro ( Jisoo ) finds him and helps to hide him. They develop a romantic relationship. Im Su Ho is a graduate student at a prestigious university. He is Korean-German. He has charisma and he is also mysterious.

Eun Yeong Ro is in the first grade of Hosu Women’s University. She is a major in English literature. She first met Im Su Ho on a blind date and fell in love with him at first sight. Gye Bun Ok (Kim Hye Yoon) gave up entering university due to her poor family background. She now works as a telephone operator at a women’s dormitory. Pretending to be a university student, she attends a blind date with Eun Young Ro. Gye Bun Ok later gets involved in a case. Lee Gang Mu (Jang Seung Jo) is the leader of team 1 at NSP (National Security Planning). He is a man of principle, who doesn't compromise in any situation.

Snowdrop Ep 16:

In the final episode of ‘Snowdrop', Su Ho (Jung Hae In), who was about to leave, returned to the dormitory to save Yeong Ro (Jisoo), and eventually got shot and died. At the moment when Gae-chan was about to shoot Su Ho, Cheong Ya (Yoo In Na), who returned to the dormitory, fired a gun in Ga Chan's leg and saved Su Ho. Su Ho was shocked to learn that it was his biological mother, Choi Soo Ryun, who had instructed Gae Chan to kill him.

Su Ho, who had to leave first, said goodbye to Youngro in the attic. Yeong Ro said to Su Ho, "The next time we meet, please return it." Suho untied the scarf again and returned it to Yeong Ro, saying, "You know we'll never see each other again," and coldly lied, "Don't wait, I'll forget you the moment I leave this dormitory."

Unable to stop Suho from going back to the dormitory, Cheongya took out her account certificate and handed over her account deed, saying, "With this, they won't be able to kill their comrades carelessly." Suho asked Cheongya to help her family in the north. Cheongya promised to keep her request and said her final goodbyes.

Yeong Ro went back to Su Ho, who was left alone while Kang Mu secured his safety, and Su-ho's eyes reddened when he saw Yeong-ro's return. As the special forces members continued to flock to the dormitory, Su Ho and Yeong Ro fled to the attic. Suho, who was injured by a gunshot wound, tried to secure Yeong Ro's safety.

Original Ending:

However, in the end, bullets from the rioters poured out on Su Ho, protecting Yeong Ro with his whole body, and Su Ho was shot and fell to the floor. Su Ho passed the tape he had in his arms to Youngro and left the words, "You have to live. No matter how hard it is," he met his end.

Yeong Ro went to the memory room of Romea and listened to the tape left by Su Ho. Her tape contained the upbringing that Suho had in her heart from the moment he first saw Yeong Ro. He continued, "If I were an ordinary young man, I would have asked you on a date the moment I first saw you. Yeong Ro, thank you so much for being there. I will remember you for the rest of my life. I love you."

'Snowdrop' impressed viewers by densely capturing the sad love between a young man and a woman who were sacrificed for political manipulation by the powerful. In addition, it three-dimensionally expresses the appearance of various human figures caught in the whirlwind of the hostage, and captivates the eyes with a shocking twist each time.

Alternate endings:

What if Su Ho had admitted his feelings in the beginning and tried his best to help Yeong Ro and her friends by convincing his team to get together and bring them out safely. Yeong Ro is able to safely take all the women out and Su Ho manages to escape with her and they are able to live happily, many years down the line as they continue to fall for each other and live in a small house away from the noise.

What if Yeong Ro sacrifices herself instead and dies in the arms of Su Ho instead? That way he understands the extent of his love for Yeong Ro as he becomes the reason for her untimely demise, giving him an understanding of the collateral damage him and his team caused some innocent people and that the saying ‘an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind’ rings true.

What do you think of the endings? Let us know in the comments below.