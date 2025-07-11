BTS' RM's LOST music video bags 2 awards at 2025 Creative Circle Awards, find out categories

BTS’ RM continues to collect accolades like they’re souvenirs and his latest wins prove it. On July 11, it was announced that his solo track LOST! has earned two awards at the 2025 Creative Circle Awards in the UK. This further solidified his reputation as a multi-dimensional artist.

The music video for LOST! took home GOLD in the Visual Effects - Music Video (Single) category and SILVER for Music Video - Promo Film (Single). Fans were quick to flood social media with congratulatory messages. They are celebrating RM’s continued success as a soloist.

What is LOST! about?

Released on May 24, 2024, LOST! is the second single from RM’s introspective second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person. The track was accompanied by a visually bold music video directed by Aube Perrie. And it quickly became a fan favorite for its sonic complexity and emotional depth.

Musically, LOST! blends hip-hop and rap with a touch of funk, layered over a fast-paced synth rhythm. While the beat is upbeat and energizing, the lyrics carry a deeper emotional weight. The video runs for 5 minutes and 24 seconds, while the streaming version of the track clocks in at 3 minutes and 53 seconds.

RM explores isolation and emotional baggage in LOST! lyrics

From the very beginning of the song, RM asks the haunting question, “How’d you get lost?” It’s a refrain that shapes the narrative of emotional disconnection and internal searching. As the verses unfold, the rapper walks through various settings and relationships, but the sense of loneliness never fades.

There’s a striking contrast between the lively soundscape and the song’s introspective tone. With lines like “dump it on the ground, pick it up, throw it in the trunk,” RM hints at emotional baggage: what to discard, what to carry forward. It’s poetic, raw, and deeply personal.

Fans applaud RM's artistic brilliance in LOST!

Despite its upbeat sound, LOST! is not a song of celebration. It’s a bittersweet exploration of wandering; not just physically, but emotionally. Many listeners have interpreted it as a reflection of RM’s internal push and pull between freedom and emotional burden.

The Creative Circle Awards win is not just a nod to the video’s stunning visuals, but also a recognition of RM’s storytelling and vulnerability. Through LOST!, he continues to show that even global icons can feel misplaced and that art can be a powerful way to navigate it.

