Why do netizens want ALLDAY Project's Tarzzan 'kicked out' of group? Know 'disgusting' accusations levied before debut

Just hours after announcing the official lineup of their next ambitious K-pop project, THE BLACK LABEL is facing online criticism. It surrounds one of the members of its upcoming co-ed group, ALLDAY Project.

ALLDAY Project

On June 8, THE BLACK LABEL officially revealed the lineup and group name for its newest idol team: ALLDAY Project. Following the debut of MEOVV less than a year ago, this move marks a rapid expansion of the label’s artist roster.

The group immediately generated buzz for its impressive and diverse lineup. Members include Annie Moon, Bailey, Jo Woochan (formerly of HYBE’s Trainee A), Tarzzan, and Youngseo (who was briefly part of ILLIT’s final lineup). ALLDAY Project also stands out as one of the rare co-ed idol groups in today’s K-pop scene. However, excitement over the debut was quickly overshadowed by controversy involving one of its members.

Tarzzan accused of cultural appropriation

Tarzzan is a model-turned-idol also known as Lee Chaewon. He has become the center of online backlash. Fans recognized him from his past modeling work. This includes a brief appearance in the music video for NJZ’s (NewJeans) Supernatural.

Photos from Tarzzan’s personal Instagram account, as well as official ALLDAY Project teasers, show the idol sporting braided hairstyles commonly associated with Black culture. These visuals have sparked accusations of cultural appropriation. Many netizens point out that this is not an isolated incident, but rather a recurring styling choice in his past work.

Discussions have since emerged across fan communities. Some individuals state that while they were initially excited for the group’s debut, they now feel conflicted about supporting ALLDAY Project due to this issue.

Further criticism over following controversial artist

Adding fuel to the fire, netizens have discovered that Tarzzan follows Tory Lanez. He's a Canadian rapper who was convicted in 2023 on felony charges related to the shooting of fellow artist Megan Thee Stallion.

Following an artist on social media doesn't always signal direct endorsement. However, many fans have interpreted it as tone-deaf at best, and supportive at worst, especially given the gravity of Lanez's charges. This has led to a second wave of criticism. Some fans argue that this action reflects poorly on Tarzzan's awareness and judgment.

Fans demand a response from THE BLACK LABEL

Disappointed by the unfolding controversies, some fans have begun organizing efforts to contact THE BLACK LABEL. They urge the company to address the situation. While some are requesting a formal apology or clarification, others are taking it a step further. They are calling for Tarzzan’s removal from the group altogether.

As of now, THE BLACK LABEL has not issued a statement regarding either the cultural appropriation allegations or the concerns surrounding the Tory Lanez follow.

