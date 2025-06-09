What is ALLDAY PROJECT? Meet Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan, and Youngseo of THE BLACK LABEL's co-ed K-pop group

THE BLACK LABEL has officially revealed its latest group! It’s a five-member co-ed act named ALLDAY PROJECT. The group is scheduled to debut on June 23 at 6 p.m. KST, marking the label’s first foray into co-ed idol territory.

Meet the members of ALLDAY PROJECT

The lineup of ALLDAY PROJECT consists of five distinctive artists: Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan, and Youngseo. According to THE BLACK LABEL, the group was assembled to form a “special collaboration.” It brings together individuals with different artistic foundations and experiences.

It is described as a fusion of “five unparalleled artists.” The group aims to push musical and visual boundaries by “creative expression, challenging conventional norms, and delivering something entirely new and unprecedented.”

Rising stars with proven histories

Though this will be their first official group debut together, some members are already familiar to the K-pop community.

Woochan has previously gained attention as part of HYBE’s pre-debut initiative Trainee A.

Youngseo appeared on the survival audition program R U Next?, which led to the formation of ILLIT. Though she successfully made it into the final lineup, she exited the group prior to their debut.

Backed by Teddy

Behind the scenes, Teddy, founder and executive producer of THE BLACK LABEL, is leading the project. With a legacy stretching back to his days as a member of the pioneering hip-hop group 1TYM, Teddy has evolved into one of the most influential producers in K-pop. His resume includes chart-topping hits for some of the biggest names in the business.

After serving as the main producer at YG Entertainment for over a decade, Teddy established THE BLACK LABEL as an independent subsidiary. Teddy’s involvement in ALLDAY PROJECT suggests a high level of quality and creative ambition.

THE BLACK LABEL has grown steadily over the past few years, cultivating a diverse roster of musicians and actors. The agency is currently home to a range of high-profile names, including BIGBANG’s Taeyang, BLACKPINK’s Rosé, soloist Jeon Somi, and K-pop groups MEOVV and izna. In the acting world, stars like Park Bo Gum and Lee Jong Won have also joined the label.

