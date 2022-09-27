ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Han So Hee are the perfect picks for webtoon The Villainess is a Marionette

Well it seems that one production has taken that to heart and chosen the two as the faces of their upcoming webtoon. Kakao unveiled the ‘persona’ posters for the two main characters of its webtoon, ‘The Villainess is a Marionette'. Playing the cold and handsome Duke Kidrey’s persona is Cha Eun Woo who has been rightly called as the ‘face genius’. His poster reads, ‘I wish to protect you’.

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo and actress Han So Hee? What a fabulous pairing! The two visually pleasing actors with successful K-dramas under their belt have always been favourites of the fans around the world. They look so amazing that one can easily mistake them for comic book characters.

On the other hand, the beautiful Han So Hee embodied the royal lady with flair, Princess Kayena. It displays her motto, ‘No one can be above me’.

Once again it can be seen how the two actors were the perfect picks for playing the personas of the anticipated roles in the webtoon. It is to be noted, that the two will not be starring in the real life adaptations of the webtoon, at least no such plans have been revealed so far, and are instead only taking on the personas- to be used for promotions.

Meanwhile, ‘The Villainess is a Marionette' is the story of Princess Kayena who has been treated as a puppet by her brother Regef. After escaping from under his control, she heads to the Duke for help and they engage in a battle for the most powerful. Fans are looking forward to Cha Eun Woo and Han So Hee’s promotions for the webtoon and hope to see them acting together one day.

