Bae Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's Vagabond's Season 2 reportedly in works; Action thriller set to film in Philippines

Vagabond starring Bae Suzy and Lee Seung Gi is a popular action crime drama which was released in 2019. The drama revolves around a plane crash and the cover-up and corruption surrounding the incident. The drama was greatly loved by fans when it came out. Recent reports suggest that the sequel is set to film in the Philippines. Here are the details.

Vagabond Season 2 in works; reports

According to reports released on April 10, Bae Suzy and Lee Seung Gi starter Vagabond will be returning with a sequel. Vagabond was released in 2019 and ran from September 20 to November 23. Former Ilocos Sur Governor Chavit Singson, released the news and is also said to be one of the producers for Vagabond Season 2. He stated that some parts have been finished and the other will be filmed in the Phillipines. The businessman mentioned that the producers are focusing on the script first so it is difficult to know if Lee Seung Gi and Bae Suzy will be returning for the second season. SBS, which produced the first season of Vagabond has not commented on the reports of season 2.

More about Vagabond

Vagabond is a crime thriller starring Bae Suzy, Lee Seung Gi and Shin Sung Rok.

The project was directed by Yoo In Shik who is also known for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Doctor Romantic series and more. The script has been written by Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon. The duo have written popular dramas like Big Mouth and Empress Ki.

Vagabond tells the story of Cha Dal Gun whose nephew dies in a plane crash. After his brother passed away, he brought up his nephew as his own and hence the incident affected him deeply. Go Hae Ri always wanted a quiet civil servant life but she is posted to National Intelligence Service. The two team up and try to uncover the coverup and corruption involved with the plane accident.

