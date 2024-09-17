Bae Suzy gets serenaded by Henry Lau's While You Were Sleeping OST It's You on I Am a Singer ahead of Nov premiere

Bae Suzy was serenaded While You Were Sleeping's original soundtrack It's You by Henry Lau as the artists were shooting for the variety show I Am a Singer. Bae Suzy, Hwasa, ATEEZ's Jongho and Hongjoong and more singers would be making an appearance on the show which is scheduled to air this November.

As the cast of the variety show I Am a Singer including Bae Suzy, ATEEZ's Jongho and Henry Lau were shooting for the show, the former Super Junior member beautifully sang the song It's You for Bae Suzy. The track, originally sung by Henry Lau, is a part of the original soundtrack of the drama While You Were Sleeping in which Bae Suzy had appeared as the lead female protagonist. The idol and actor blushed and smiled as Henry Lau serenaded the song for her. Anticipation for the show runs high as singers like Hwasa will also be joining.

While You Were Sleeping is a fantasy romance drama starring Bae Suzy, Lee Jong Suk and Jung Hae In. The story revolves around a girl who can see the future. She comes across a rookie prosecutor and together they try to change the course of the future. The two end up being neighbors and their relationship grows deeper.

Bae Suzy is a former member of the girl group Miss A. She made her debut as an actor in 2011 with the series Dream High. She has taken the lead in hit series like Start Up, Doona, While You Were Sleeping and more. Her highly anticipated fantasy romance comedy alongside Kim Woo Bin, All The Love You Wish For, will be released later in 2024 and will be streaming on Netflix.

Henry Lau is a Canadian singer-songwriter who was a member of Super Junior-M. He is known for songs like Always Been You, It's You, Moonlight and Summer Sky.

