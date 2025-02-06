Barbie Hsu death: Wang Xiaofei’s ex-lover accuses him of abuse against actor; Current wife pleads for mercy

Barbie Hsu’s passing has resurfaced past controversies involving her ex-husband, Wang Xiaofei. As her husband, Koo Jun Yup, along with her family and fans mourn her sudden loss, the entertainment industry is in shock. However, her ex-husband’s public display of grief has also brought certain past incidents back into the spotlight.

On February 4, 2025, model Zhang Yingying, a former partner of Wang Xiaofei, publicly condemned him, accusing him of faking his sorrow. She went further by releasing a detailed 1,100-word statement on her personal page, alleging that Wang Xiaofei was unfaithful, emotionally and physically abusive, and responsible for ruining Barbie Hsu’s life. Her exposé quickly gained traction, ranking among the top five trending topics on Weibo and amassing nearly 100 million views.

Wang Xiaofei’s reaction to his ex-wife’s passing drew intense scrutiny as he roamed the rain-soaked streets for half an hour and made alarming social media remarks, claiming he should have died instead of Barbie Hsu. His actions were met with backlash, with many criticizing them as attention-seeking, especially as the Meteor Garden actress’ family grieved privately while arranging her funeral.

On the same day, Wang Xiaofei’s current wife Mandy, addressed the controversy in an interview urging the public to show compassion toward her husband. Mandy described the overwhelming media presence outside their home and shared that her husband was deeply grieving. She continued, “If anyone thinks I am wrong or has a problem with me, please direct your anger at me. But please stop saying hurtful things about Wang Xiaofei and the children.”

Barbie Hsu and Wang Xiaofei married in 2011 and had two children and filed for divorce after a decade in 2021. Their marital problems became highly publicized during that time and she got married to DJ Koo four months after her divorce. The actress accused Wang Xiaofei of domestic violence, infidelity, and betrayal and Wang Xiaofei alleged that his ex-wife had depleted his finances to support her new husband.

The renowned Taiwanese singer and actress tragically passed away at the age of 48 due to influenza-induced pneumonia. It has been reported that the actress was cremated in Japan, and her remains were buried in Taiwan.