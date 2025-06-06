AA22xA6 EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun’s lead actress to be announced, casting update on June 7

Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6 with director Atlee is gearing up with the pre-production works going on in full swing. Now, the makers of the film are all set to make a massive update on its casting.

In an exclusive report, we at Pinkvilla have learned that the makers are set to make an official update on the leading lady to star alongside the Pushpa star. While more details about who will be playing it are yet to be made, several names have been doing the rounds.

As per early speculations, Deepika Padukone is rumored to be playing the leading female role, acting alongside Allu Arjun for the first time. Moreover, there are also claims of multiple heroines being part of it, with names like Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhagyashri Borse being mentioned.

While an official confirmation is yet to be made, the makers recently published an update on social media. In a post by Sun Pictures, it has been notified that an announcement will be made on June 7, 2025, at 11 am.

Sharing the same, the makers said, “When Elegance meets Magic! Revealing Tomorrow 11 AM. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures.”

Talking more about AA22xA6, the Allu Arjun-Atlee movie is expected to begin shooting from June 2025. The film, which is touted to be a “parallel universe” genre cinematic venture, would likely have the actor in 3 different roles, including an animated version.

The much-awaited magnum opus will have an extensive use of VFX, with the makers relying on international studios for it. Interestingly, the massive project’s musical tracks and scores are going to be handled by musical sensation Sai Abhyankkar.

Coming to Allu Arjun’s work front, the actor was last seen in the movie Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Sukumar directorial was the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, continuing the tale of a sandalwood smuggler who rises up the ranks to become a syndicate leader.

With Allu Arjun in the lead role, the movie had an ensemble cast of actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and many more in key roles.

The film was one of the most expensive ventures to be made in India and will have another sequel titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage. Furthermore, the actor has a mythological project in his lineup with director Trivikram Srinivas.

