BLACKPINK, K-pop’s most popular and successful girl group is equally as intriguing. Not just fans but even non-fans want to know more about the members and what they are upto! From Jennie and Jisoo to Lisa and Rose, we will be listing down 15 BLACKPINK facts that will fascinate you and make you like them even more.

Known for their chart-topping hits and striking visuals, this global quartet has made an indelible mark on the music industry. From setting records with their music videos to headlining major international festivals, let’s learn more about BLACKPINK's journey and extraordinary influence.

11 BLACKPINK facts that will surprise you

1. BLACKPINK meaning

Ever wondered what BLACKPINK means and why the group chose the particular name? Initially, the group was named Pink Punk, but they finally decided on the current name, which holds a deeper meaning. BLACK represents the group’s bold and confident attitude, adding toughness to their aesthetic. However, PINK showcases their feminine side, adding an underlying sweetness to their concept.

2. BLACKPINK’s birthplace

While BLACKPINK is a K-pop group, all the members are not Korean. Jisoo and Jennie are the only members who were born in South Korea. However, Jennie was brought up in New Zealand. Rosé, on the other hand, was also born in New Zealand and brought up in Australia. Lisa, the main rapper and dancer of the group, hails from Thailand.

3. The members are multi-lingual

All the members are perfectly fluent in Korean but they are also able to speak different languages. Lisa, being from Thailand is able to speak Thai, English, and Korean. Both Jennie and Rose are able to speak English, apart from Korean. Furthermore, Jisoo is also learning how to speak English and has an adorable accent.

4. Who was the first member to go solo?

The members of K-pop groups often go solo after a significant time in the group and venture into their individual careers. Jennie was the first BLACKPINK member to go solo. She made her solo debut on November 12, 2018, with the single SOLO, which became an instant hit, showcasing her unique style and solidifying her position as a versatile artist both within and outside the group. Following that, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo also subsequently released their solo music.

5. With whom did BLACKPINK collaborate with?

Throughout their career, BLACKPINK has collaborated with major pop stars on several standout tracks. They teamed up with Cardi B on Bet You Wanna, showcasing their dynamic synergy. Their collaboration with Dua Lipa resulted in the catchy Kiss and Make Up. With Selena Gomez, they released the sweet and upbeat Ice Cream. They also joined forces with Lady Gaga on the vibrant Sour Candy, further highlighting their versatility and global appeal.

6. BLACKPINK is the first girl group to headline Coachella

BLACKPINK made history as the first K-pop group to headline Coachella, one of the world's most prestigious music festivals. Their groundbreaking performance in 2023 was a significant milestone, following their initial appearance at the festival in 2019, where they became the first female K-pop group to perform. The 2023 set marked a major achievement, as BLACKPINK's headline show became the most-streamed live performance in Coachella's history, with an astounding 250 million viewers tuning in on YouTube.

7. First K-pop girl group to achieve 1 billion views on YouTube

BLACKPINK achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first K-pop group to reach 1 billion views on YouTube with their music video for Ddu-Du Ddu-Du. This landmark accomplishment highlights their tremendous popularity and influence on the global music scene, demonstrating the wide-reaching impact of their music.

8. First K-pop girl group to win VMA

BLACKPINK made history by winning the MTV Video Music Award (VMA) in 2021. They won under the category of Song of Summer for their popular track How You Like That, highlighting their groundbreaking success in the international music scene. Furthermore, in 2023, they went on to win the Best K-pop award, further cementing their role as trailblazers in the global K-pop movement.

9. Born Pink World Tour broke records

BLACKPINK's Born Pink tour made headlines for becoming the highest-grossing tour by a female K-pop group. The concert series, which celebrated their album of the same name, showcased the group's unparalleled stage presence and elaborate performances. With record-breaking attendance and ticket sales, the Born Pink tour generated unprecedented revenue, reflecting BLACKPINK's immense popularity and global appeal.

10. What are BLACKPINK’s biggest hits?

BLACKPINK has delivered some of the biggest hits in K-pop, including the high-energy Kill This Love, the catchy How You Like That, the record-breaking Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, and the powerful Shut Down. As of June 2024, BLACKPINK's discography features two full-length albums, three EPs, and several single albums. Their impressive catalog not only showcases their ability to innovate within the genre but also reflects their significant impact on the international music scene.

11. BLACKPINK had a TV show

Back in 2018, the group had their very own TV show, BLACKPINK House, which followed their everyday lives, including rehearsals, recordings, and live shows. They stayed in a house in Mapo Gu, South Korea, where the cameras followed them around. It aired on YouTube and garnered over 400 million views.

Exploring the fascinating BLACKPINK facts reveals just how influential and trailblazing this K-pop powerhouse truly is. From their historic achievements at international awards to their record-breaking music videos and groundbreaking tours, BLACKPINK continues to catapult the K-pop genre on the international platform.