BLACKPINK's Jennie, Song Hye Kyo, Byeon Woo Seok and more attend makeup artist's wedding; BTS' V sends wishes

On October 26, Korean celebrities like BLACKPINk's Jennie, Song Hye Kyo, Kim Go Eun, Ahn Bo Hyun and more attended BH Entertainment, makeup artist An Sung Hee and photographer Park Jong Ha. The clips shared by the guests show the stars interacting with the other attendees. Jennie also took to Instagram and shared videos congratulating the happy couple. BTS' V sent his best wishes to the couple through his Instagram story.

Jennie recently made her solo comeback with the hit Mantra. The song quickly gained attention and love from fans.

Song Hye Kyo debuted in 1996 with the drama First Love. Her first film was My Girl and I in 2005. She is best known for her roles in dramas like Descendants of the Sun, Encounter, Now We Are Breaking Up and more. After a hiatus for two years, she returned with the latest hit The Glory.

Kim Go Eun debuted in 2012 with the film A Muse. Her appearance in the manga-based 2014 drama Cheese in the Trap shot her to global fame. She has appeared in multiple super hits like Golbin, The King: Eternal Monarch and more.

Byeon Woo Seok made his debut in 2018 with the drama Dear My Friends. His big break was with the drama Secret Crushes Season 3 as he took on the main role. The actor has appeared in hits like Record of Youth, Strong Girl Namsoon and Lovely Runner.

Ahn Bo Hyun made his debut in 2014 with the KBS drama Golden Cross. He was last seen in the hit series Flex X Cop. The actor is known for his roles in Yumi's Cells, Itaewon Class, See You in My 19th Life and more.

