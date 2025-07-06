Why are BLACKPINK fans calling Goyang concert a ‘total scam’? All about DEADLINE attendees who paid full price but saw nothing

BLACKPINK’s much-anticipated DEADLINE world tour kicked off with a grand opening in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5. It filled the Goyang Sports Complex Main Stadium with thousands of fans. They were eager to witness the group’s return to the stage as a full unit. But for many fans who paid premium prices for tickets, the evening was anything but joyful.

What was intended to be a celebration of music and performance turned into a source of anger and disappointment. The frustration was especially felt by those seated in the N3 section of the stadium. These fans discovered, upon arrival, that their view of the stage was entirely obstructed by a large central LED screen installed as part of the concert setup.

BLACKPINK Goyang seat controversy: High price, no view

The controversy centers around the pricing and classification of the N3 section. Fans seated in this area had purchased tickets priced at 132,000 KRW (approximately USD 98). They were under the assumption that they were paying for standard general admission seating.

However, due to the installation of a giant screen, these seats were completely blocked from viewing any part of the main stage. As a result, fans couldn’t see the special effects or even the group members themselves. To make matters worse, seats officially labeled as “restricted view” were sold at a lower price of 99,000 KRW (around USD 73).

Fans are now questioning why tickets with no visibility at all were sold at a higher price point than those with partial obstruction. Many argue that this wasn’t a case of limited visibility; it was complete visual obstruction. It’s something that should have been clearly communicated by the organizers in advance.

N3 seat photos go viral

Soon after the concert concluded, images taken from the N3 section began circulating widely across social media. These photos clearly showed the large screen placed directly in front of the seating area. It left no room to see the main stage.

Attendees consider filing complaint

Some fans have even started compiling documentation, including receipts, seat numbers, and photographs. It’s to support official complaints to the Korea Consumer Agency and the Fair Trade Commission of South Korea.

According to consumer protection laws in South Korea, if visibility is blocked due to the organizer’s setup, ticket holders are entitled to a full refund plus 10% compensation. In past rulings, the Korea Consumer Agency has supported similar claims. It ordered refunds for concertgoers whose VIP seats were partially or completely blocked.

BLACKPINK has yet to respond

As of now, BLACKPINK’s agency and the concert organizers have not issued a public statement addressing the controversy. With BLACKPINK’s tour continuing and fans watching closely, pressure is mounting for the organizers to acknowledge the error and provide fair solutions.

