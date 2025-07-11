BLACKPINK drops JUMP music video: Watch Lisa, Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo challenge the norm and invite to celebrate in comeback track

After three years of silence in the music scene, global superstars BLACKPINK have officially made their long-awaited return. On Friday, July 11, 2025, the quartet dropped their brand new single JUMP along with an electrifying music video. It instantly took over digital platforms and fan timelines worldwide.

JUMP: The BLACKPINK comeback that had everyone waiting

The buzz around BLACKPINK’s comeback had been building for months, with fans speculating every possible detail. Now, the mystery is over. JUMP is finally out and has been released across all major streaming services.

Accompanying the track is a visually explosive music video. It showcases each member’s charisma, signature style, and powerful choreography.

In the MV, BLINKs go wild as the members take over the streets. It's chaotic, it's thrilling, and it's unlike any BLACKPINK video we've seen before. Moments after the video premiered, the internet was flooded with reactions. Fans praised the bold visuals, addictive beat, and the group's unmistakable energy.

JUMP teaser built major hype ahead of release

BLACKPINK officially started teasing the comeback earlier this week. On July 7, a 30-second teaser was released, offering a dramatic glimpse into the world of JUMP. The clip featured a glowing city skyline where enormous billboards displayed visuals of Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo.

The teaser concluded with a mural shot of the group, featuring the girls standing confidently in front of it, leaving fans eager to see more. The teaser, though short, captured global attention and quickly went viral.

JUMP’s first performance at DEADLINE tour

Interestingly, JUMP wasn’t kept under wraps until release day. BLACKPINK actually debuted the full track live days earlier during the opening night of their DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang, South Korea.

Fans who attended the concert were the first to experience the performance in real time. They got an exclusive preview of what was to come. Attendees posted clips and praised the new track’s sound and choreography. For those lucky enough to be there, it was a moment to remember.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP fuses retro dance with Diplo & JUMPA

JUMP is not just another dance-pop track. Produced by global hitmakers Diplo and JUMPA, the song blends modern pop with nostalgic dance energy. It includes a sample from the iconic 1997 electronic hit Meet Her at the Loveparade by DJ Da Hool.

This gives the track a retro edge while maintaining a fresh and contemporary feel. The beat is punchy, the rhythm addictive, and the lyrics catchy enough to stick after just one listen.

BLACKPINK ends 3-year hiatus with JUMP

JUMP marks BLACKPINK’s first group musical release in three years. Their last major project was BORN PINK, their second full-length album released in 2022. After that, the group released The Girls in 2023, a special single tied to their mobile game.

Since then, while individual members have pursued solo activities, the group has remained musically quiet. With JUMP, BLACKPINK has not only reentered the music scene, but they’ve taken control of it.

