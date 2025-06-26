Pedro Pascal Reacts to Being Called 'Too Old' for Reed Richard’s Role in The Fantastic Four First Steps: 'Aware of Disgruntlement...'

Pedro Pascal has finally addressed the backlash surrounding his casting as Reed Richards, also known as Mister Fantastic, in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The Mandalorian and The Last of Us actor was announced as the lead in Marvel’s upcoming reboot, but some fans criticized the choice, saying he was "too old" and "not right" for the role.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Pascal acknowledged the criticism openly. “I’m more aware of disgruntlement around my casting than anything I’ve ever done,” he said. “He’s too old. He’s not right. He needs to shave.”

Despite the backlash, Pascal expressed excitement about the film. He hasn’t seen the final version yet but shared, “I’m getting an inkling of excitement because it seems to reflect what our common goal was, and what we want to share, which is all of our f**king hearts on a platter within this genre. You just never know if people are going to be disgusted by your heart or not.”

Marvel’s Reed Richards casting and fan reactions

Pedro Pascal’s casting as Reed Richards has sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans supported Marvel’s choice, others questioned whether the actor fits the image of the iconic character. The criticism focused on his age, appearance, and style, with fans making comments like "he needs to shave."

Pascal admitted that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe wasn’t easy. However, he credited his friend Robert Downey Jr. for helping him navigate the transition. “Robert is just so immediately generous and inviting that you feel like you can be afraid, you can be hungry, you can be ambivalent,” he said.

In earlier interviews, Pascal shared his approach to the character, sharing with ComicBook that while Reed’s body may stretch, the character is primarily about intellect. He said he thought of the brilliance of an octopus, not in a literal or physical way, but used that idea subconsciously to shape his portrayal.

Casting criticism is nothing new for Marvel films

Marvel’s casting decisions often spark debate, especially when they involve fan-favorite characters like Reed Richards. Previous castings, such as Robert Pattinson as Batman or Ben Affleck in the same role, faced similar backlash before winning over audiences.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first time the superhero team appears in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox. The film is directed by Matt Shakman and produced by Kevin Feige. It also stars Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm. Ralph Ineson plays the villain Galactus, with Julia Garner appearing as the Silver Surfer.

What’s next for Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25. The film will be followed by Avengers: Doomsday, where Pascal and the rest of the Fantastic Four team will reprise their roles.

Despite the initial backlash, Pascal seems committed to giving his best to the role. His thoughtful response shows that he’s aware of fan concerns but is focused on staying true to the character.

Whether fans warm up to this version of Reed Richards remains to be seen, but Pascal’s presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly stirred conversation and curiosity.

