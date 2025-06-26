Jr NTR carries a book on 'God of War Muruga': Is Trivikram Srinivas' film based on this mythological character?

Jr NTR is gearing up for back-to-back projects at the moment. Amid his Bollywood debut with War 2, the actor has an impending film with Prashanth Neel and a mythological drama with Trivikram Srinivas.

Tarak was recently spotted in Mumbai with his family, and it seems his appearance has left his fans with a lot of curiosity.

Advertisement

Is Jr NTR’s film with Trivikram Srinivas based on the ‘God of War’ Muruga?

Well, Jr. NTR is reportedly playing a mythological character in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial he has lined up ahead.

Interestingly, as he was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, Tarak could be seen carrying a book titled "Muruga: The Lord of War, The God of Wisdom" in his hand.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot the book’s name and were quite sure that it was a part of the superstar’s preparation for his film with Trivikram.

Fans react as Jr NTR reads a book on the God of War

Within no time, social media was filled with zoomed-in glimpses of the actor’s recent appearance carrying the particular book in his hand. People were sure that Tarak was already putting his best efforts into the project.

Moreover, others hilariously remarked that the book in his hand was a subtle confirmation that he would finally do the project.

Advertisement

Why did Allu Arjun exit the project with Trivikram Srinivas?

As per a previous report by 123 Telugu, Allu Arjun had indeed walked out of his long-standing project with Trivikram Srinivas.

It is worth noting that this project was touted as one of the most ambitious movies for both the actor and the director, especially since the former would be playing a mythological character for the first time.

While the makers have not confirmed this, it is believed that the actor’s exit has been fueled by some unresolved creative differences with the director and scheduling conflicts with Allu Arjun’s existing movie lineup.

Despite all the buzz, neither Trivikram nor Allu Arjun has commented on the matter as of yet.

ALSO READ: 3 Tamil, Telugu OTT releases this week (June 23-29): The Verdict, Viraatapalem and Oka Padhakam Prakaram