3BHK First Review: Ravi Mohan reacts to Siddharth starrer after special screening, says ‘I cannot say if it’s good…’

3BHK starring Siddharth in the lead role is slated to release in theaters on July 4, 2025. Ahead of its release, actor Ravi Mohan was spotted at an event following a special screening, where he shared the first review of the movie.

3BHK first review by Ravi Mohan

During his speech at the event, Ravi Mohan said, “I watched the movie at night. I have an added advantage like that, and while watching this, I cannot say if it’s good or bad, but I feel this energy after watching it. The film reminded me of Balu Mahendran Sir’s Veedu, which is possible because of director Sri Ganesh.”

The actor continued, “No other hero would call his contemporary and present a special screening of a film. However, Siddharth and I never behaved like heroes. I don’t know when we became friends, but over time we just grew up together.”

Ravi Mohan added that at one point in his life, he used to feel a comparative sense towards him; however, he acknowledged that they have grown past that. The actor lauded Siddharth’s talent as an actor, noting similarities in how they both have portrayed a schoolboy role.

About 3BHK

3BHK is a family drama movie written and directed by Sri Ganesh, based on the short story by Aravindh Sachidanandam. The movie explores the plot of a family from middle-class standards who dream of owning a house of their own and the struggles they face for it.

Apart from Siddharth, the movie features R. Sarathkumar, Devayani, Yogi Babu, Meetha Raghunath, Chaithra J. Achar, and others in key roles.

The soundtrack and background is scored by Varshangalkku Shesham fame and singer Bombay Jayashri’s son, Amrit Ramnath, marking his debut in Tamil cinema.

On the other hand, Ravi Mohan is currently working on the movie Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role. The film, touted as a period venture, will feature Sreeleela and Atharvaa Murali in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor will also be appearing in films like Karathey Babu, Genie, and Thani Oruvan 2.

