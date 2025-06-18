World of Street Woman Fighter Episode 4 Recap: First elimination shocks viewers, BLACKPINK’s Jennie teases next challenge and more

The fourth episode of Mnet’s high-octane dance survival show World of Street Woman Fighter (WSWF), aired on June 17, 2025. It brought major turning points, from the continuation of the World of K-pop mission to the first elimination of the season.

World of K-pop mission

Picking up from last week, Episode 4 kicked off with the final battles for the World of K-pop mission. Each dance crew had been assigned a globally recognized K-pop artist. Their task was to creatively reinterpret that artist’s essence through movement. This week’s final face-offs included:

MOTIV vs. Osaka Ojo Gang, representing G-Dragon

BUMSUP vs. RHTokyo, inspired by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

AG SQUAD vs. Royal Family, featuring aespa

Adding pressure to the already difficult performances was a twist: the choreography copy challenge. In it, each team had to mirror signature parts of their opponent’s routine mid-performance. This required not only skill but adaptability, making each match a true test of versatility.

The result

MOTIV and Osaka Ojo Gang went head-to-head with waacking versus breaking. Despite tying in judge scores, MOTIV won through public votes. Meanwhile, Osaka Ojo Gang’s Hana impressed with a perfect tumbling move. BUMSUP and RHTokyo performed to Jennie’s track. BUMSUP clinched victory thanks to overwhelming global fan support, despite lower judge scores.

Lastly, long-time rivals AG SQUAD and Royal Family competed in the aespa round. AG SQUAD’s white glove routine stood out, earning them the highest K-pop mission score. Members Ka’ea and Kyra became emotional after the hard-fought win, while Royal Family was pushed into the elimination battle.

Elimination battle

In a five-part elimination challenge, Royal Family and Osaka Ojo Gang went head-to-head in a nerve-wracking series of battles. They are judged by a panel that included Mike Song, Baek Gu-young, BabySleek, Ashley Everett, and Kazuki Yoya.

The match began with Osaka Ojo Gang gaining an early advantage, winning both the team and ace battles. Royal Family rallied with a strong relay performance, momentarily turning the tide. But it was the final leader battle, the deciding round, that determined the outcome. Osaka Ojo Gang took the win, surviving to fight another day.

With that, Royal Family became the first crew to be eliminated from WSWF Season 3. Crew leader Teesha offered heartfelt thanks to the production team and expressed her appreciation for the journey.

Mega Crew Mission introduced by BLACKPINK’s Jennie

As the episode came to a close, a new mission was introduced. And this one promises to be bigger than anything yet. Jennie of BLACKPINK appeared on screen to announce the Mega Crew Mission.

In this, each crew must return to their home country and create a large-scale performance that represents their nation’s cultural identity. To add to the challenge, teams will also need to execute the performance with a high-angle camera shot.

Voting and release details

Voting for the Mega Crew Mission is now live via The CHOOM’s official YouTube channel and will close on June 22 at 6 PM KST. Episode 5 is scheduled to air on June 24, where viewers will see how the remaining crews rise to the occasion.