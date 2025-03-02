BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s FXCK UP THE WORLD becomes 2025’s biggest K-pop Spotify debut with 4.4M streams; Jennie’s ExtraL follows with 3.6M

BLACKPINK has long been at the forefront of the global music industry, making history with every release and setting unprecedented records as a group. Now, even as the members focus on their solo careers, their dominance remains unshaken. Lisa and Jennie, in particular, have been taking the world by storm with their latest solo releases, achieving success on streaming platforms and global charts.

Lisa, known for her powerful performances and rap, has once again proved her star power with the release of her latest song, FXCK UP THE WORLD. The track made an impressive debut, garnering 4.489 million streams on Spotify in just 24 hours. This achievement secured its position at No. 10 on the Spotify Global Chart, making it the Top New Entry of the week.

Notably, Lisa now holds both the biggest and second-biggest Spotify debuts for a K-pop act in 2025. Earlier this year, she released Born Again, which accumulated 6.26 million first-day streams, still reigning as the biggest debut by any artist on the platform in 2025. With this, Lisa continues to set new benchmarks for K-pop soloists and maintain her position as a streaming powerhouse.

Her success doesn’t stop at individual singles. The release of her full-length solo album, Alter Ego, has further cemented her place in the global music scene. Following the album's debut, Lisa skyrocketed to 21st place on Spotify’s Daily Top Artists List Worldwide, marking her highest position on the platform to date. She also experienced her biggest streaming day ever (24.4 million streams) on February 28, becoming one of the most-streamed K-pop artists of all time. Moreover, she joins fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé in holding a top position in the ranking of most-streamed K-pop acts on the platform.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Jennie, who was the first BLACKPINK member to debut as a solo artist in 2018, has also made a major impact with her latest release, ExtraL. The song amassed 3.6 million streams on Spotify on its debut day, marking one of the most successful solo releases by a K-pop act this year. This remarkable feat secured her the third-biggest K-pop debut of the year, placing her right behind Lisa’s two major hits. Jennie’s music has always been characterized by its unique blend of confidence, elegance, and boldness, and ExtraL is no exception.

As Lisa and Jennie continue to shine as solo artists and BLACKPINK’s influence grows on digital platforms, fans are eagerly waiting for what’s next.