BLACKPINK's Lisa talks about challenges of producing music video as CEO and high cost: 'Always ask for discounts'

BLACKPINK member Lisa arrived as the guest in the latest episode of BIGBANG's Daesung's popular YouTube show, Zip Daesung. The episode, released on February 28, saw the two of them having candid conversation regarding the challenges of a visually appealing music video production, starting from their concept deciding to their cost and location finalising. Lisa opened up on the added issues she faced after becoming a company's CEO.

In the episode, titled BangPink in Your Area Part 2 | Now Only Two Left, host Daesang asked Lisa if there was anything she had to personally deal with presently, which was looked after by her company before. Since launching her management company LLOUD, she accepted "Music video production costs… they’re no joke." Daesung jokingly inquired if she ever tried to cut costs of MV production by negotiating with the people concerned. To that, the BLACKPINK member laughed and replied "I always ask for discounts."

Watch the full episode here:

Lisa confessed that staying within budget was tough, admitting "The costs always end up exceeding expectations because I want to meet fans’ expectations." Daesan also pointed out how both the YG Entertainment groups– BIGBANG and BLACKPINK, always went for large-scale visual elements for their MVs, which needs big bucks, to which Lisa agreed. He also asked about the filming of one of the scenes of her popular solo track, Rockstar MV. Being curious about reports of a rented street for the music video shoot, he brought it up during the episode. Lisa clarified that they hadn't actually rented it, instead, they simply got lucky with the circumstances.

Advertisement

She elaborated, "We went there at dawn, and luckily, the rain had just stopped. The ground was wet and reflective, and since no one was around, the video turned out great." As LLOUD's CEO, Lisa also contributed to the concept of her music videos. She said, "The director comes up with the storyline for the music video, and if I have any ideas, I suggest them." Overall, it is clear that Lisa has undergone significant growth since taking on increased responsibility for managing both her career and her company.