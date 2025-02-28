BLACKPINK's Lisa reveals how sasaeng fan 'tried to get into taxi' while following her at night

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has opened up about some of the most unsettling experiences she has faced as a global superstar, revealing her encounters with stalker fans who have made her feel unsafe in both South Korea and the United States.

In an interview with renowned Thai host Woody Milintachinda on February 27, as part of the promotions for her album Alter Ego, Lisa reflected on her decade-long journey in the entertainment industry. While she spoke about various aspects of her career, one particular question stood out: Woody asked if there had been any moments that left a deep impact on her or caused significant anxiety.

Lisa then revealed that she had encountered an issue that is often reported by male idols: Sasaeng fans, individuals who obsessively follow celebrities, often violate their privacy, and put their safety at risk. While she had heard of such incidents happening to others, experiencing it firsthand was terrifying.

Lisa recalled a specific incident from last year that left her deeply shaken. After returning to South Korea following an overseas trip, she was met by fans at the airport, where she greeted them warmly before heading home alone. However, upon arriving, she discovered that someone was waiting for her outside her residence. She revealed, “When I got home, I saw them waiting. So I told that person, ‘I’m really not comfortable with this. If you want to see me, let’s meet somewhere public’”.

The BLACKPINK star explained that she felt extremely uncomfortable in the situation. Despite telling the person she was uncomfortable with their presence and asking them to leave, she was left shaken. This encounter left her with an eerie sense of vulnerability, but it wasn’t until she reviewed the CCTV footage from around her home that the full weight of the situation hit her. Realizing that she had been alone and exposed in such a scenario made her feel unsafe in her own space.

Lisa then recounted another distressing situation in which an obsessive fan attempted to physically prevent her from leaving. She recalled the moment she was getting into a taxi near her residence when a stranger suddenly appeared, forcefully blocking the car door with their leg to stop her from closing it. “That person tried to get into my taxi by sticking a leg between the taxi door. It was something I never experienced," she shared.

This alarming situation left Lisa feeling so unsettled that she had to take extra precautions for her safety. She admitted that the experience made her feel extremely vulnerable, to the point that she asked her female manager to temporarily live with her for added security.

Lisa further revealed that these frightening incidents aren’t confined to South Korea. Even in Los Angeles, where she has a home, she sometimes feels uneasy due to obsessive fans who invade her privacy. The unpredictability of such situations has made her more cautious and sometimes even fearful in public spaces.

Her revelation has sparked widespread concern among fans, many of whom took to social media to express their outrage. Fans criticized the extreme behavior of sasaengs, emphasizing that celebrities, despite their fame, deserve basic respect and privacy. Many pointed out how disturbing it is that someone could go to such lengths to invade Lisa’s personal space, potentially putting her in danger.