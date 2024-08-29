BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s ROCKSTAR surpasses 200 million streams on Spotify; becomes her 4th solo song to achieve feat

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has officially surpassed 200 million streams on Spotify for the song single ROCKSTAR. The track immediately went viral on social media platforms during its release and took the world by storm. The artist has also gone on to release another single titled New Woman featuring Rosalía.

On August 29, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s song ROCKSTAR surpassed a total of 200 million plays on the music streaming platform, Spotify. It is the fourth song from the artist to achieve this milestone. Previously, the artist’s debut singles Lalisa and Money garnered significant streams, which is currently at 1.2 billion plays and 503 million plays, respectively. DJ Sanke’s SG, where she featured alongside Ozuna and Meghan Thee Stallion, is the fourth song.

ROCKSTAR’s music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 32.4 million views along with 3.4 million likes within 24 hours of its release. Currently, the music video has a total of 168 million views on YouTube. Moreover, the artist released another single titled New Woman featuring Rosalía which has 59 million plays on Spotify, and within 24 hours of its release, the song has managed to garner a total of 27 million views on YouTube.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to make her acting debut with The White Lotus which will be tentatively released sometime around 2025.

Moreover, Lisa is also set to attend the MTV Video Music Awards 2024 and give a solo performance for the first time. The awards is set to be held on September 11 in New York, USA.

