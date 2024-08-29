Taeil's DearU Bubble service terminated after sex crime allegations; NCT's Chenle, Yuta unfollow on Instagram

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual offense.

Taeil, the former member of NCT, has recently departed from the group following his sex crime allegations. Moreover, the K-pop idol’s subscription on the fan communication application, DearU Bubble, has also been terminated since the accusations surfaced.

On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment issued an official statement revealing that Taeil had departed from NCT following his sexual crime allegations. Since then, DearU Bubble, the fan communication platform where artists stay connected with their fans has announced that it has terminated Taeil’s service. The discontinuation came into effect at 11 AM KST on August 29, 2024.

According to the platform’s policy, refunds will be issued immediately to those who solely subscribed to Taeil. For fans who are subscribed to him as part of the multi-ticket offer alongside other members’ subscriptions, partial refunds would not be allowed.

SM Entertainment issued an official statement regarding Taeil, revealing that he has been charged in a criminal case related to sexual offenses. After gathering the facts and recognizing the gravity of the situation, the company determined that Taeil could no longer remain a part of the team. Moreover, the official game app NCT World also released a statement and informed that his content will be removed from the game.

Furthermore, NCT’s Chenle and Yuta have unfollowed the K-pop idol on Instagram. So far, all the members of NCT 127 including Taeyong, Mark, Johnny, Doyoung, Haechan, and Jungwoo have unfollowed Taeil. The official accounts of NCT and NCT 127 have also removed Taeil from their following.

Advertisement

The police investigation regarding the matter is still ongoing and the authorities have found that Taeil has been accused of sexual crimes by an adult woman. It has also been revealed that the artist has been booked for investigation since June. SM Entertainment responded to the allegations that the company had been covering up the news and said that they were informed about the issue in mid-August.

Taeil made his debut as a K-pop idol in NCT and became a permanent member of NCT 127. Formed by SM Entertainment, NCT 127 made its official debut with the mini-album NCT #127. The group's current members include Taeyong, Yuta, Jaehyun, Mark, Haechan, Doyoung, Jungwoo, and Johnny. Some of the group's most popular songs are Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Sticker and more.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s R becomes FIRST album by a female Korean soloist to surpass 800 million streams on Spotify