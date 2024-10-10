'Blatantly false': King the Land fame Ahn Se Ha pens first personal letter over ongoing school violence allegations

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of bullying and violence.

On October 10, actor Ahn Se Ha took to his social media handle to share a handwritten letter addressing the school violence allegations that have recently clouded his career. The Zombie Detective star, known for his versatile supporting roles, broke his silence for the first time, directly confronting the claims against him.

In his letter, Ahn Se Ha expressed deep concern for the impact the accusations have had on his family and personal life. He began by saying, “I sincerely apologize for causing concern due to the series of events related to me.” He explained that his initial decision to remain quiet was driven by a belief that legal action would be the most appropriate response to the accusations. However, as the situation escalated, he realized that remaining silent might harm his reputation and his role as a father.

Ahn Se Ha firmly denied the allegations, stating that the claims circulating online are completely fabricated. He wrote, “The posts on the Internet and their claims are all blatantly false. I have no intention of resuming my career as an actor by apologizing for these distorted and false memories.”

The actor went on to explain that he had filed a police complaint to clear his name, emphasizing his commitment to revealing the truth. “I believe it is my duty to correct the wrongs and live as an honorable father, which is why I requested a police investigation to clear my name. I have sincerely completed the investigation.”

Advertisement

In concluding his letter, Ahn Se Ha extended his gratitude to those who have supported him during this difficult time: “Lastly, I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has believed in and worried about me.”

Take a look at the full letter here;

Meanwhile, the allegations first surfaced when a netizen accused the actor of being a school bully during his middle school years. The accuser claimed Ahn Se Ha was notorious for physically and verbally abusing other students. In response, Hunus Entertainment, his agency, strongly denied the claims, stating that they had taken legal action to address the situation. Despite their efforts, the controversy has led to cancellations of the actor’s public appearances, including a musical performance and a ceremonial first pitch at a baseball game.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know are facing bullying or violence in any form, please reach out to the nearest possible help. There are several helplines and NGOs available for the same.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: King The Land's Ahn Se Ha cancel's musical participation and public appearances amid ongoing school bullying controversy