BLINKS think YG is replacing BLACKPINK's Lisa after now deleted announcement of new member: Debunked

Recently, BLINKs took to Twitter after they allegedly noticed that a tweet made by the official Twitter account of BLACKPINK on May 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM that had been deleted soon after it was posted. However, thousands of people had apparently already seen the tweet. The said tweet had the picture of what looked like a perfume bottle and a completely unrelated caption that seemed to "welcome" or "announce" a new member, Damarea. The caption of the tweet read, "#BadCherry: Album Coming soon! There's a new BLINK now! Are you guys ready?! #Rose #Damarea #SingleAlbum". However, there are absolutely no traces of the tweet on the internet except for in close inner BLINK circles who claim to have seen the tweet in seconds before it was deleted. More importantly member Rosé is always stylized as ROSÉ in all official BLACKPINK tweets without an exception, consistently. The tweet that is being circulated in the fandom is not only fabricated in all probability but the job is also not well done. You can see the screen shot of the "tweet" below. We have added a disclaimer on the image stating that the tweet is not proved to be true in order to avoid the spread of misinformation.

Another piece of "evidence" suggested by a source convinced of this "theory" was a tweet by the "verified" Twitter account @chinaentertainm (pictured above, right) that announced that "Nigerian-Korean" Damarea Ogbuewu was the new member of BLACKPINK. Not only does this Twitter account not exist in the first place but the brand name, "China's Brand Entertainment" also does not exist. We have blurred the image of the woman that was used to protect her identity and once again, avoid the spread of fake news. The real Damarea Ogbuewu identifies as Nigerian-American but her mother is of Hispanic, Asian and Nigerian descent. She's an author, singer and songwriter of 15 years of age. Her People Pill profile states that she is from United States of America, Nigeria and China. Needless to say, Damarea has been getting hate for the claim that she's replacing Lisa, who will be venturing out on a solo career. Pamela Staples of The Columbia Star claims to have spoken to Damarea directly, to which she has replied by saying, "This is so crazy, for this to be happening to me. I haven't fully processed it yet. It's like I'm living my dreams." However, once again, there's no certain way to verify this either.

An extremely small portion of the fandom seems to be concerned with this tweet whereas with the magnitude of BLINKs, if this truly were a deleted tweet, fans wouldn't hesitate to call this out on a grander scale. After all, this is an unbelievable change if it were real. Safe to say, Lisa isn't going anywhere and BLINKs can rest assured. If a new member were to be added to BLACKPINK's current lineup, it would still be much wiser to wait for any official announcement rather than believe in rumours. After all, there would be no need to hide it if it were true.

