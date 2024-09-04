Block B sends fans into meltdown with group reunion after 2 years on The Seasons: Artist with ZICO

In a heartwarming turn of events, K-pop fans were treated to a nostalgic reunion as Block B recently gathered together for the first time since their performance at a Republic of Korea Marine Corps concert in 2022. The excitement was palpable when it was announced that the iconic group would be appearing on member Zico's show, The Seasons: Artist with ZICO. The buzz intensified when the members teased their reunion on Instagram, leaving fans eager for more.

On September 3, Block B's all seven members, namely Zico, Taeil, B-Bomb, Jaehyo, U-Kwon, Kyung, and P.O arrived at the studio for the recording of the show, stirring up a wave of emotions among netizens. Their team greeting and the sight of all seven members back together after their military enlistments brought a surge of nostalgia and joy. The reunion was a rare treat, as fans had not seen the full group assembled in such a long time.

Take a look at some of the fan-taken clips here;

The emotional response was further fueled by clips circulating online from the recording session, where fans could witness the camaraderie and chemistry that made Block B so beloved. Earlier, on August 30, Zico had shared a glimpse of the preparations on his Instagram story. The photo showed him alongside his fellow Block B members sitting in a circle at the HYBE office practice rooms, each wearing camera guide name tags, marking a moment of camaraderie and anticipation.

Advertisement

As Block B makes their much-anticipated appearance on The Seasons: Artist with ZICO, fans are hopeful for more updates and activities from the group in the future. The reunion not only celebrates their past achievements but also promises exciting new developments, leaving netizens eagerly anticipating what’s next for one of K-pop's most dynamic groups.

2NE1, BIGBANG, SISTAR, and now, Block B, it seems like 2024 is indeed been a year of notable reunions, with several legendary K-pop groups making their return. Additionally, Block B’s reunion is particularly significant for fans who have eagerly awaited this moment for 2 long years. The group's return to the spotlight has reignited interest and nostalgia among their dedicated fanbase.

ALSO READ: The Seasons: Artist with ZICO plans to wrap up after 5 months with final episode airing in early September; Details