Box Office: Lilo and Stitch delivers one of May’s biggest Thursdays with USD 9.2M, crosses USD 450M worldwide

Disney’s Lilo & Stitch continues to demonstrate strong legs at the US box office, proving itself as one of this year’s biggest family entertainers. The live-action and CGI hybrid endeavor wrapped its first full week at the domestic box office with a strong USD 9.2 million Thursday haul, a mere 8 percent drop from Wednesday, holding firm at the No. 1 spot on the home charts.

The USD 9.2 million Thursday figure makes it the fourth-biggest Thursday ever for a May release, behind only Top Gun: Maverick (USD 14.5M), The Avengers (USD 12.4M), and Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (USD 12.3M). It’s also the sixth-biggest Thursday ever recorded in May, joining the ranks of Marvel juggernauts Avengers: Endgame (USD 21.5M) and Infinity War (USD 15.5M).

As for Memorial Day releases, the film now holds the No. 2 spot for all-time biggest Thursdays, trailing only Top Gun: Maverick and outpacing fellow Disney titles like The Little Mermaid and Aladdin, which came out in 2023 and 2019, respectively. Its impressive hold and wide appeal have pushed its US total to USD 217 million, while globally, Lilo & Stitch has now crossed USD 450 million, making it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2025 and the biggest earner in the Lilo & Stitch franchise.

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch is a reimagining of Disney’s beloved 2002 animated film. The 2025 version blends live action with visual effects and includes new story elements pulled from the film’s sequels and television adaptations. The film stars newcomer Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai, with Chris Sanders, the director of the original and the OG voice of Stitch, reprising his iconic role.

The ensemble cast also includes Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Hannah Waddingham, Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, alongside returning original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee in new roles.

The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on May 17 and opened theatrically across the globe on May 23. It received mostly positive reviews from critics, who have praised its heartfelt storytelling, vibrant visuals, and nostalgic yet fresh take on the cherished characters.

