Hannah Waddingham Calls Prince William 'Glorious Gentleman' For His Work With Earthshot Prize; Calls Him 'Beating Heart’ Of Organization

Hannah Waddingham praised Prince William for his efforts in the worldwide environmental contest Earthshot Prize. On December 16, the Ted Lasso actress opened up about partnering with the Prince of Wales to host the new documentary The Earthshot Report.

"Absolutely thrilling, and what a glorious gentleman he is," said in a clip shared on Instagram by Parade. The contest was launched by the Prince in 2020 and Waddingham hosted an Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony in Singapore in 2023.

“I said to Prince William, 'Sir, I hope you realize that you are a cut above the rest,' because he has created the Earthshot organization and he isn't a poster boy for it," the actress said recalling how she and co-host Sterling K. Brown were impressed by William’s drive.

"It was very obvious from being out there he is the beating heart and he really does care," the Emmy-winning actress added. She further explained how the Prince takes care of the finalists, holds them up, and gets them whatever they need.

Waddingham also acknowledged the Prince’s passion for the environment. “I was very proud to be there and being that kind of figurehead for his organization," she added.

As for the actress, she’s been attached to the initiative since 2023 and often participated in its events. In June, she reunited with the Prince of Wales at the inaugural Earthshot Prize Innovation Camp in London and moderated a panel he was part of. The new documentary highlights environmental solutions and travels worldwide to explore other environmental innovators' stories.

In November, William traveled to Cape Town for the fourth cycle of the Earthshot Prize Awards where 15 finalists of the contest were unveiled while actresses Heidi Klum, Nina Dobrev, and Winnie Harlow made special appearances. During his green carpet appearance. During his green carpet appearance, the Prince admitted that it was special to host the event in Africa and called the continent "a home from home for me."

The Earthshot Report airs on PBS on Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET.