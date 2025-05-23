Lilo & Stitch Exclusive: Sydney Agudong Reveals How She Connected with 'Spunky' Maia Kealoha Who Praises Her 'Artsy' Character

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has finally arrived in Indian cinemas this Friday, and early reactions suggest it’s the perfect summer family film. With heart, humor, and high-quality visuals, this remake of the 2002 animated classic delivers a big-screen experience filled with both fun and emotion.

The film, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, brings a fresh take on the beloved original. Newcomer Maia Kealoha plays Lilo, while Chris Sanders reprises his iconic voice role as Stitch.

Sydney Elizabeth Agudong, who plays Nani, praised her young co-star in an exclusive quote to Pinkvilla, saying, “We connected from the start. I love that kid with all my heart. She is extremely talented and precocious and beautifully embodies Lilo’s fascination with the world. She is this little, spunky, adorable child, is very friendly and loves to play on set. We played around with the ukulele and sang ‘Aloha ‘Oe’ together. There was an instant sense of trust, sisterhood, and love.”

At its core, Lilo & Stitch is about family, especially the raw and real relationship between sisters Lilo and Nani. The movie explores love, loss, and how family means no one gets left behind.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kealoha described her character, saying, “Lilo has lots of energy, and she is very artsy, but she also enjoys having playtime as well. And she really likes doing crafts, too. Her best friend is Stitch, but he is always getting into trouble, so I have to teach him to try and be good.”

Produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Rideback, this 2025 version blends live-action with CGI to reimagine the original story. The plot closely follows the events of the animated classic, with a few modern updates and emotional twists.

From Stitch’s crash-landing on Earth to his chaotic yet touching bond with Lilo, the film delivers a story that’s both nostalgic and fresh. Fans will also spot familiar faces like Zach Galifianakis, Courtney B. Vance, and returning original cast members Tia Carrere, Amy Hill, and Jason Scott Lee.

