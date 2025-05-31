Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning Day 15 India Box Office: Tom Cruise starrer sees weekend boost with Rs 3 crore earnings

Tom Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning, maintained a steady pace at the Indian box office today. On its 15th day, the film netted an estimated Rs 3 crore, reflecting a sharp 75 percent jump from Friday’s figure of Rs 1.75 crore. It was obviously the weekend holiday that drove the film’s domestic total to a decent Rs 82.40 crore.

The title opened with strong numbers, clocking Rs 15.50 crore on day 1 and Rs 15.75 crore on day 2 before witnessing the expected weekday dip. Sadly, the film could not make a comeback even during its second weekend, during which it earned a collective Rs 14 crore. The start of the third weekend frame, as discussed earlier, isn’t groundbreaking either.

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of The Final Reckoning’s India box office collection so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore Day 6 Rs 4.00 crore Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore Day 12 Rs 2.15 crore Day 13 Rs 2.00 crore Day 14 Rs 1.75 crore Day 15 Rs 3.00 crore Total Rs 82.40 crore

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth installment in the long-running franchise and a direct sequel to Dead Reckoning Part One (2023). The film continues the story of Ethan Hunt, who, along with his IMF team, is tasked with stopping a rogue AI known as the Entity from wreaking global chaos.

Boasting a massive estimated budget of USD 300–400 million, the film is one of the most expensive ever made. It stars Cruise alongside Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett.

The film premiered in Tokyo on May 5 and screened out of competition at Cannes on May 14 before hitting global theaters on May 23. In India, makers decided to launch the sequel a week earlier on May 17, giving more time for audiences to engage with it. However, the move hasn’t paid off the way the MI team had hoped. With current trends, it seems Dead Reckoning will continue to hold the crown as the best-performing endeavor of the franchise with its Rs 106 crore net total in the region.

