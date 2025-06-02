Final Destination: Bloodlines recorded another fantastic weekend at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 6.5 crore (USD 750K) approx. This marked a superb sub-50 per cent drop from last weekend. The running total for the film stands at Rs. 65 crore approx (USD 7.60 million), making it the second-highest-grossing Hollywood horror film in India, just behind The Conjuring 2.

Films from the horror genre have limited appeal at the box office, with only films from the Conjuring universe getting big numbers till now in India. Final Destination had good brand recognition, even though historically, that didn't show up at the box office. There were expectations from the film to change that, and it has delivered on them.

The film had a good start at the box office, especially in the context of the box office history of the franchise in India. It had to face competition from Mission: Impossible from just the third day of release, due to which there were concerns of it getting overshadowed, but the film held its ground and has trended superbly since then. The film is on track to cross the Rs. 75 crore mark, which will be a great result for the film. The way it is holding, it might have gotten close to Rs. 80 crore, but the release of Housefull 5 and Thug Life this Friday will probably hit the collection.

The Highest Grossing Hollywood Horror films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 The Conjuring 2 2016 Rs. 83.25 cr. 2 Final Destination: Bloodlines 2025 Rs. 65.00 cr. 3 Annabelle: Creation 2017 Rs. 63.00 cr. 4 The Nun 2018 Rs. 62.50 cr. 5 The Nun II 2023 Rs. 54.00 cr. 6 Evil Dead Rise 2023 Rs. 38.25 cr. 7 Annabelle: Comes Home 2019 Rs. 31.75 cr. 8 It Chapter One 2017 Rs. 25.50 cr. 9 The Conjuring 2013 Rs. 24.25 cr. 10 Insidious: The Red Door 2023 Rs. 21.75 cr.

For Bloodlines, India is amongst the top markets globally, standing just behind the United Kingdom and Mexico, ahead of other major Hollywood markets. In terms of tickets sold, it is neck-and-neck with Mexico, it will eventually finish as a close second.