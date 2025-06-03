Thug Life (Hindi) Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam starrer aims to open at Rs 1 crore in North India

Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam, is all set to hit theaters on June 5, 2025, and the advance booking numbers for the Hindi version have started to come in. As of 12 noon on June 3, 2025, the film has sold 625 tickets for its opening day in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis. PVRInox accounts for 425 tickets, while Cinepolis has clocked 200 tickets for the Hindi version.

Advertisement

The pace of bookings in Hindi is slower than expected, with projections suggesting the film might net just Rs 1 crore on its opening day in the Hindi belt. While this is modest for a film of this scale, there’s still hope for a turnaround, especially if word of mouth is strong.

Unlike Tamil blockbusters like Leo and Jailer, which skipped top chains due to disagreements over an 8-week theatrical-to-digital window, Thug Life has secured a wide release across major multiplexes like PVRInox and Cinepolis. This ensures the film reaches its target audience, that is the fans of gritty crime thrillers, despite clashing with Bollywood’s big comedy-suspense film Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, set to release on June 6.

While Housefull 5 is the first choice for Hindi audiences seeking a lighthearted laugh riot, Thug Life has enough screens to attract viewers who prefer intense, action-packed dramas. The star-studded cast, including SilambarasanTR, Trisha Krishnan, and Aishwarya Lekshmi, along with A.R. Rahman’s music, adds to its appeal.

Advertisement

In Tamil Nadu, the pre-sales are decent, with advance bookings clocking Rs 4 crore, aligning with recent Tamil mid-sizers like Retro and Amaran at the same stage. The numbers haven’t reached the heights of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The film’s global opening is projected to be slightly below Indian 2, but with positive word of mouth, Thug Life could comfortably surpass the lifetime collections of Indian 2 in the long run.

The slow Hindi bookings might be due to the clash with Housefull 5 and the niche appeal of a gritty gangster saga in a market leaning toward mass entertainers.

With its release in multiple Indian languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, Thug Life is poised for a wide reach. The key lies in delivering a compelling cinematic experience to convert its decent pre-sales into a box-office success.

Will Thug Life live up to the hype and outshine its competition? We shall find that out in just 2 days. How excited are you for Thug Life? Have you booked your tickets for the film yet?

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Thug Life Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Kamal Haasan & Mani Ratnam film clocks Rs 4 crore; In line with Retro and Amaran than Vikram