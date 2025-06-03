Box Office Clash: Prabhas' The Raja Saab set to lock horns with Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj film; Which will open bigger in Hindi?

A major non-holiday box office clash is set to happen on December 5, 2025. Prabhas’ much-anticipated The Raja Saab will go head-to-head with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj’s yet-to-be-titled action thriller (The production title is Arjun Astara). Both films are bringing unique flavors to the table. Let’s break down what makes this clash exciting and why all eyes will be on the Hindi box office.

The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is a horror-comedy featuring Prabhas in a never-before-seen avatar. The Telugu superstar has been on a roll with major successes like Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD. His larger-than-life screen presence and massive fanbase make him a box office juggernaut. The horror-comedy genre is a fresh choice for Prabhas, and if executed well, it could be a game-changer.

Horror-comedies have a wide appeal, especially in the Hindi belt, where films like Stree 2 and Munjya have struck gold. Prabhas’ star power combined with this genre could lead to a massive opening in Hindi markets. However, the teaser and trailer will play a big role in building buzz. A strong promotional campaign could make The Raja Saab unstoppable.

On the other side, Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj are teaming up for an action-packed thriller. This duo has a stellar track record with critically acclaimed films like Kaminey and Haider. Their ability to blend intense storytelling with powerful performances has earned them a loyal fanbase. The untitled action thriller is generating buzz for its gritty premise and Shahid’s return to the big screen in a high-octane role. Not to forget, Triptii Dimri's addition will bring an interesting flavour to the already exciting film.

Vishal Bhardwaj’s unique direction style and Shahid Kapoor’s masterclass acting ensure the film will have strong credibility. The action genre is a safe bet for mass audiences, and if the trailer delivers, this film could pull in big crowds on day one. One must not forget that the duo's Haider clashed with Bang Bang and still performed very well in competition.

The big question is which film will take the lead in the Hindi market? The Raja Saab has the edge in terms of star power. Prabhas’ pan-India appeal, especially after Baahubali, Salaar, and Kalki 2898 AD, ensures a strong pull across languages. The film’s all-language opening is expected to easily be more than its rival. However, Shahid and Vishal’s film could surprise with a compelling story and sharp execution. The Hindi belt will be the real battleground, where content and star power will both matter. While The Raja Saab may dominate in Telugu markets, the Hindi opening will depend on how well the trailers connect with audiences.

Prabhas has an exciting lineup after The Raja Saab, including Fauji, Spirit, and multiple projects with Hombale Films. His fans have plenty to look forward to. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor is keeping himself busy too. Apart from this action thriller, he’s gearing up for Farzi Season 2 on Amazon Prime. The first season of Farzi was a massive hit, cementing Shahid’s versatility across films and OTT.

The December 2025 clash is going to be a treat for cinephiles, regardless of which film trumps the other. Will Prabhas’ star power and the horror-comedy genre outshine Shahid and Vishal’s action thriller? We shall know that soon.

Which film are you more excited for? Let us know. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on both these films.

