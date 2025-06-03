Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning China Box Office Update: Tom Cruise starrer crosses USD 30 million mark on 1st Tuesday; Set to top Dead Reckoning

The China box office has been a tough nut to crack for Hollywood films in the post-pandemic era, with most struggling to make a mark in the Middle Kingdom. While Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is clearly affected, it is still proving to be doing better compared to most other Hollywood imports. The Tom Cruise led actioner has crossed USD 30 million in China by early Tuesday, excluding ticket handling charges, and is the most preferred movie option in the country as well.

With positive buzz on platforms like Maoyan and Douban, Pinkvilla is optimistic that The Final Reckoning will comfortably surpass USD 50 million in its theatrical run. If it manages to climb close to USD 65 million, it would be hailed as a respectable result for a Hollywood release in China.

The Chinese market has been a challenging terrain for Hollywood since the pandemic. Only a handful of films, like Alien: Romulus, which grossed over USD 100 million, have managed to break through. In this situation, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is carving out its own success story. Yes, the numbers shall be a fraction of what Fallout did in the country but that was a very different time.

Globally, The Final Reckoning has already amassed close to USD 375 million as of Tuesday, with its sights set on a lifetime haul of USD 600 - 650 million. While this would mark an improvement over Dead Reckoning, which was overshadowed by the Barbenheimer craze, the road to profitability is steep. Reports suggest the film’s budget is a hefty USD 400 million, with an additional USD 100 million spent on marketing. Even if we consider a more conservative estimate of USD 300 million for production and USD 75 million for marketing, the film would need to gross over USD 800 million worldwide to break even.

Falling short of this mark in theaters, the franchise will likely lean on non-theatrical revenue streams like streaming, syndication, and home video, which have historically been a goldmine for the Mission: Impossible series, raking in millions annually.

As Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning continues its global journey, its performance in China offers hope for Hollywood’s future in the region. While the box office shall be no where near what Fallout managed in 2018, it shall still better than what Dead Reckoning managed in 2023.

