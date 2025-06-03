Punjabi film Saunkan Saunkanay 2 held well on Monday, collecting approximately Rs. 1.35 crore at the Indian box office. This represents a 43 per cent drop from its opening day on Friday, which had the advantage of a partial holiday. Adjusted for the holiday factor, the real drop is closer to 35 per cent, indicating a healthy hold.

The film has amassed Rs. 9.35 crore in India over its four-day run so far. Overseas, it has grossed another Rs. 7.40 crore (USD 875K), bringing its worldwide total to Rs. 16.75 crore

The Box Office Collections of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 at the Indian Box Office are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 2.35 cr. Saturday Rs. 2.35 cr. Sunday Rs. 3.30 cr. Monday Rs. 1.35 cr. Total Rs. 9.35 cr.

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 is on track to gross over Rs. 12 crore in its first week in India. Some good daily holds could push it closer to Rs. 13 crore, which will be a very good result. There will be competition in the form of Housefull 5 next week, but that shouldn’t hurt it much in mainland Punjab. Subject to how it sustains against the competition, the film is on track to gross over Rs. 20 crore in India. That will make it the first HIT Punjabi film in India, in nearly nine months since Ardaas 3. During the period, there were a couple of HITs overseas, some even did BLOCKBUSTER business, but domestically, it's been a drought.

That said, the overall sentiment around the film remains somewhat muted. The business is expected to fall significantly short of the original Saunkan Saunkne, which is less than ideal for a sequel, especially in Punjabi cinema, where sequels often outperform their predecessors. The relatively underwhelming trailer and music, along with mixed reception to the first film, likely contributed to this.

Nonetheless, it's good to see numbers being back for Punjabi films. End of the month will see a big release in Sardaar Ji 3, hope will be for it to set the box office on fire and set some new benchmarks.

