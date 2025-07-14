Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu to release on July 24: Check runtime, plot, star cast and everything about period thriller

Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for a massive film release next with Krish Jagarlamudi-directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The movie has gathered considerable attention over time, especially considering the number of delays it has faced when it comes to its theatrical release.

Hari Hara Vara Mallu release date and star cast

After successive delays due to one or another reason, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be finally released on the big screen on July 24, 2025. It will be screened in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, besides its original version in Telugu.

Coming to the star cast, other than Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the movie also features Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Sathyaraj, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Vikramjeet Virk, Jisshu Sengupta, Dalip Tahil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sachin Khedekar, and others.

It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi along with A.M Jyothi Krishna and is produced under the banner of Mega Surya Production. MM Keeravani has composed the music.

HHVM CBFC rating and total run time

Well, Hari Hara Veera Mallu recently went for its CBFC screening and was awarded a U/A certification.

Speaking of its run time, the film has a crisp duration of 2 hours and 42 minutes. As per reports, there have been no cuts registered in the film’s scenes by the certification board.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu post-theatrical release

The makers of Pawan Kalyan’s film have already finalized the post-theatrical streaming rights of the movie with the digital platform Amazon Prime Video, which has already been announced by the streaming giant previously.

Therefore, once the movie completes its mandatory theatrical window, it will proceed with its OTT release at a scheduled date.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s storyline

The film is set in the time period of the Mughal rule in India and goes on to narrate the life of one of the earliest rebel outlaws of the time, who chose to challenge the existing rule and law set by the Mughal rulers.

Pawan Kalyan portrays the titular role of Veera Mallu as he rises to establish dharma and righteousness against a situation of tyranny. Additionally, the quest for finding the precious stone of Koh-I-Noor also forms a crucial parallel narrative for the movie.

