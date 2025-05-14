Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 1 India Advance Bookings: Tom Cruise's film sells 45,000 tickets with 3 days to go

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning Day 1 India Advance Bookings: One of the biggest action stars the world has seen, Tom Cruise, is set to return to the theaters with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. This upcoming and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise is set to release on May 17 in India. The film is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also stars Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames, among many others.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning sells 45,000 tickets in top national chains

The Tom Cruise starrer is currently in its advance booking phase in India, eyeing good results for now, which are expected to grow further as time runs out. As of noon on May 14, it has sold 45,000 tickets in the top national chains of India (PVR Inox and Cinepolis) for its Day 1.

With three days left to go before the film’s release, the pre-sales for this epic action entertainer are expected to grow every day before its release. The Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as the lead, Tom Cruise, enjoys a huge fan following in India. Due to this growing fan base, The Final Reckoning is expected to surpass The Dead Reckoning in its advance booking. With around 125,000 to 150,000 tickets sold for its opening, an opening of nearly Rs 20 crore net is expected at the Indian box office.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is popularly regarded as one of the best action franchises in the world, as well as something that purely deserves a theater experience. Such a reception for the film helps in boosting its pre-release hype. Because this is the final installment of the film series, a much larger than expected hype rides around the film among the audience not to miss out on its theatrical experience. Due to these factors, it has seen a great share of tickets sold in IMAX theaters as well.

Its previous installment, i.e., Mission: Impossible - The Dead Reckoning, also proved to be a hit at the Indian box office by collecting Rs 105 crore net in its lifetime run. Judging by the growing hype for the franchise, and if it is received well, there are chances the film may achieve Rs 150 crore net in its full run too.

