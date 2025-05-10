Tom Cruise is among the most celebrated international actors in India, and the superstar is returning next weekend with the final chapter of his cult action franchise, Mission Impossible. Titled Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, the Tom Cruise starrer has opted for an unconventional release on Saturday, May 17 in India. The advances opened a while back today, and he response to the pre-sales is fantastic to say the least.

As on Saturday at 3 PM, Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning has sold 7,800 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. When we talk of the opening weekend (Sat-Sun), the Tom Cruise starrer has sold 11,000 in the national chains, and the pre-sales are expected to see big surges in the coming two days. Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning will be looking to open better than the last Mission Impossible film titled Dead Reckoning in India. For those unaware, Dead Reckoning had opened at Rs 12.25 crore in India, and if the national scenario is fine at the borders, the new film will be aiming at a start in the North of the Rs 15 crore mark, probably closer to Rs 20 crore.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is a huge brand in India, and given that the film is expected to be the last of the franchise, the results are poised to be overwhelming. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning had sold 1.25 Lakh tickets in the top three national chains for a mid-week release, and the Final Reckoning will be aiming to sell at least 1.75 lakh tickets in the chains, provided that the cinema halls are open all across the country.

These are early days of advance, and a week in the present scenario is long enough to change the on-ground sentiment, but the things at present look bright for Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning to register the best opening for the franchise by a margin. The business of Mission Impossible 8 will be driven by Southern part of India along with metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Kolkata among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

